‘I don’t get to talk?’ Meghan McCain blows up as commercials interrupt her turn — and Whoopi Goldberg sets her straight
Whoopi Goldberg had to cool off an angry Meghan McCain, who balked when “The View” went to a commercial break before she had a chance to speak at length.
The panelists were discussing a recent wave of anti-abortion laws passed in states like Alabama, which makes no exception for pregnancies conceived in rape and also extends parental rights to rapists.
“The interesting thing is one of the things I hope all these states adopt no matter what situation is, is they have some help for these women and children who may be going through this who don’t have any place to go,” Goldberg said. “If you’re slashing all these — you know, all these places like Planned Parenthood (where) you could go and you could say this is what’s happening, and someone would understand. This is a conversation that’s going to be happening quite a while. We’ll keep you posted.”
McCain, who had interjected comments during the brief discussion, bristled as the host started to toss the show to a commercial break before her turn in the conversation.
“I don’t get to talk?” she said, glancing toward the audience. “Just wondering if I can say something.”
Goldberg, who has reportedly grown tired of McCain’s outbursts, had to smooth over the situation.
“Here’s the deal,” Goldberg said, fending off McCain’s attempts to interrupt. “Hold on — no, because you put it out there like that. I let you all talk, I said nothing. We have to go to break. If you want to come back and say more, we’ll say more. We’ll be right back.”
The conversation did not resume after the commercial break, and instead the panelists discussed reports that actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband don’t live together full time.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might primary Chuck Schumer or Kirsten Gillibrand: report
In 2018, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accomplished the unthinkable: she issued a Democratic primary challenge to incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, a high-ranking Democrat, in her district in parts of Queens and the Bronx and defeated him decisively. And according to a report by Axios, the 29-year-old congresswoman may have another primary challenge in mind: taking on either Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in 2022 or Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (who is running for president) in 2024.
Trump vows to ‘do something’ about EU wine duties
US President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at France for unfair tariffs on "great" American wine.
Trump, who famously does not drink alcohol, said he would work to open the European market to American wine exports, again accusing France of creating unfair trade barriers.
"France charges us a lot for the wine and yet we charge them very little for French wine," Trump said on CNBC.
US producers complain that French wines get to American shelves "for nothing," he said, adding "it's not fair and we'll do something about it."
"We have great wine, too."
Washington and Brussels are preparing to begin negotiations on a trade deal to resolve a battle Trump began last year by putting tariffs on steel and aluminum. But EU officials have said repeatedly they will not discuss agriculture.
Christian militia brutally mocked after its video intended to scare ‘enemies of Christ’ massively backfires
A self-styled Christian "militia" that calls itself the Legion of St. Ambrose was buried in ridicule over the weekend after it posted a video of its members dressed all in black in an effort to intimidate so-called "enemies of Christ."
In a tweet posted on June 9th, the Legion of St. Ambrose showed a video of its members carrying flags while dressed in ninja-like outfits.
"The cowardly, those who countersignal, do-nothings, traitors, the enemies of Christ, and the enemies of those who serve Him shall be dabbed on," the group wrote in a message accompanying the video.
The cowardly, those who countersignal, do-nothings, traitors, the enemies of Christ, and the enemies of those who serve Him shall be dabbed on. pic.twitter.com/Ftf0fqxbvw