Internet hilariously piles on Marianne Williamson’s ‘weirdly terrifying’ debate performance
Marianne Williamson — a self-help speaker and bestselling author Gwyneth Paltrow has praised as a “spiritual legend” — mystified audiences with her oddball performance at the second round of the Democratic presidential debates.
Many viewers had never seen the long-shot candidate in action, and they were largely baffled by what they saw — when Williamson even got a chance to speak.
We're almost 30 minutes through the debate and has Marianne Williamsonicon spoken once yet?
— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 28, 2019
Marianne Williamson is charging up her aura. When the moderators finally let her speak what she says will be very powerful. Excited to see the Spanish sentence she will say.
— Sen. Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) June 28, 2019
I am super plugged into politics and I literally don’t know who Marianne Williamson is??? Also why does she sound like an old timey actress???
— Calvin (@calvinstowell) June 28, 2019
soft glamour? valley of the dolls like voice? ranting about vague chemicals? Do I stan Marianne Williamson for President?
— Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) June 28, 2019
Marianne Williamson has already reached legendary also-ran status. Reparations. Spiritual Energy. Inexplicable 1940s Mid-Atlantic Accent. An icon.
— Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) June 28, 2019
Marianne Williamson is the Ben Carson of the Democratic primary, only we won't actually put her in the cabinet.
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 28, 2019
Sorry, but why does Williamson sound almost like Moira Rose with an insane mid-Atlantic accent? pic.twitter.com/SbyqF0DKjw
— Joan Ronstadt (@JoanRonstadt) June 28, 2019
The odd way that Marianne Williamson speaks really invoked the spirit of Gilda Radner doing her Baba WaWa character.
I cannot put my finger on her odd accent.
Seriously.#DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/PPnkqWvPIX
— Lisa Foster 🗯️ (@LisaFosterVoice) June 28, 2019
an accidental but powerful coalition of oprah viewers, spiritual-but-not-religious christians, people who think juice cures cancer, and ironic gay twitter users are going to propel marianne williamson into office and there's nothing we can do about it
— Max Read (@max_read) June 28, 2019
this is weirdly terrifying pic.twitter.com/abMf7nSuRj
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 28, 2019
Marianne Williamson is a cool stepmom who's like "I'm not trying to be your real mom. I'm more like a lady-uncle."
— Lauren Vino (@LaurenVino) June 28, 2019
Marianne Williamson dismissed the health care policy debate as "superficial fixes" and said Trump won without a plan just by repeating "Make America great again" so Democrats need to "go deeper."
What?
— Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) June 28, 2019
Marianne Williamson is the only candidate bold enough to propose a witchcraft based health care system.
— Guy Branum (@guybranum) June 28, 2019
Marianne Williamson has chaotic recurring Frasier character energy
— alex (@alex_abads) June 28, 2019
Marianne Williamson has the energy of a character with a two episode arc on Frasier.
— Sawyer, Tax Policy Expert (@sawyerstinks) June 28, 2019
Williamson has strong "Madonna when she used to have an English Accent" energy pic.twitter.com/RMBI77OvUk
— Gladstone (@WGladstone) June 28, 2019
Candidates are giving closing statements now. Marianne Williamson says she's "going to harness love for political purposes."
Addressing Trump, she adds: "Sir, love will win."
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 28, 2019
I’m convinced Marianne Williamson prepared for this by watching Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. Who still has a mid-Atlantic accent? #democraticdebate
— Tori Burns (@tarheeltori) June 28, 2019
This was, uh, something pic.twitter.com/8Zwggw8R5m
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 28, 2019
Marianne Williamson tells us she wants to harness love. Then she pours another glass of wine, and starts singing “SOME SAY LOVE…” pic.twitter.com/wMOE7QDMzp
— Emily C. Heath (@emilycheath) June 28, 2019
Marianne Williamson is what would have happened if the kids in Weird Science had fed wine mom memes into their computer instead of Playboys pic.twitter.com/nUI2EBZabu
— 🤮HBO's Chinobyl (@Chinnanigans) June 28, 2019
me at Marianne Williamson #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/LNcKJcLEM5
— esquvidu (@puppydogexpress) June 28, 2019
6 months ago Stevie Nicks got sick of our shit summoned a golem put it in a periwinkle velvet blazer and now we have Marianne Williamson https://t.co/hNZKNupUmH
— Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) June 28, 2019
I know nobody wants political content on this account but it's 2:30am and I am awake and putting Marianne Williamson's speech to Twin Peaks music pic.twitter.com/fSjP5wzrnR
— Backstage Petroleum Jelly Issue (@BoxrecGrey) June 28, 2019
