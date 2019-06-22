Internet loses it after Trump vows he will ‘Make Iran great again’: ‘Ayatollah Pence would fit right in’

During a rambling back and forth with White House reporters before he took off for Camp David, Donald Trump boasted that his ultimate goal for Iran — providing he doesn’t launch a military attack against the country and “obliterate” it — is to “Make Iran great again.”

You could almost hear the assembled reporters’ eyes roll.

Needless to say, Twitter users pounced, with one simply stating, “LOL, nope – Iran.”

You can see a sampling below:

Trump Tower Tehran coming soon — Lyle Fass (Blockchain Impeach the Mofo Imports)🌱 (@grapeylyle) June 22, 2019

Ayatollah Pence would fit right in, though I wouldn't wish Trump or Pence on anyone. — Stephen Jones (@Stephen65565999) June 22, 2019

Dementia? Insanity? — Janis Kirtz (@jkirtz1950) June 22, 2019

Iran: “New phone, who dis?” — Bijan Nekoie (@Bijanjoon) June 22, 2019

Omg I had to use my hands to unlock my open jaw. — Merle (@1granmapunk) June 22, 2019

QAnon started the Make Iran Great Again tweets last night. Do a search… — Austin Barker (@AustinBarker) June 22, 2019

One "trick" pony. — Mark Wilbur (@wilburitos) June 22, 2019

How did regime change go in Venezuela? — Seth Goldstein (@SethGoldstein13) June 22, 2019