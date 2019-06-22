Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet loses it after Trump vows he will ‘Make Iran great again’: ‘Ayatollah Pence would fit right in’

Published

1 min ago

on

During a rambling back and forth with  White House reporters before he took off for Camp David, Donald Trump boasted that his ultimate goal for Iran — providing he doesn’t launch a military attack against the country and “obliterate” it — is to “Make Iran great again.”

You could almost hear the assembled reporters’ eyes roll.

Needless to say, Twitter users pounced, with one simply stating, “LOL, nope – Iran.”

You can see a sampling below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet loses it after Trump vows he will ‘Make Iran great again’: ‘Ayatollah Pence would fit right in’

Published

1 min ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

During a rambling back and forth with  White House reporters before he took off for Camp David, Donald Trump boasted that his ultimate goal for Iran -- providing he doesn't launch a military attack against the country and "obliterate" it -- is to "Make Iran great again."

You could almost hear the assembled reporters' eyes roll.

Needless to say, Twitter users pounced, with one simply stating, "LOL, nope - Iran."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Wall Street Journal scorches Trump for getting played by Iran in brutal editorial

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

In a scathing column from the editors of the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump received a dressing down for his aborted attack on Iran with the piece saying the Middle Eastern country "called his bluff" and he will come to regret it.

The editors took Trump to task for not only ordering an attack and changing his mind at the last minute -- but for also for his attempt to lay the blame on the Pentagon.

"It’s important to understand how extraordinary this is. The Commander in Chief ordered ships and planes into battle but recalled them because he hadn’t asked in advance what the damage and casualties might be? While the planes were in the air, he asked, oh, by the way? This is hard to take at face value," they wrote.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Tapper busts Trump for lying about Pentagon’s Iran attack casualty numbers

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 22, 2019

By

In a pair of tweets on late Friday night, CNN host Jake Tapper reported that a Department of Defense official claimed Donald Trump was lying when he said he was given collateral damage assessments at the last minute which caused him to call off a military assault on Iran on Thursday night.

According to Tapper: "Defense official tells me: 'Collateral damage assessments or battle damage assessments are one of the first things that happen in these planning meetings when coming up with options for the president."

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link
I need your help.

Investigating Trump is a full-time job, and I want to add new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have stories coming you'll love. Join me and go ad-free, while restoring the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link