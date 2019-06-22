Internet loses it after Trump vows he will ‘Make Iran great again’: ‘Ayatollah Pence would fit right in’
During a rambling back and forth with White House reporters before he took off for Camp David, Donald Trump boasted that his ultimate goal for Iran — providing he doesn’t launch a military attack against the country and “obliterate” it — is to “Make Iran great again.”
You could almost hear the assembled reporters’ eyes roll.
Needless to say, Twitter users pounced, with one simply stating, “LOL, nope – Iran.”
You can see a sampling below:
Per the pool, Trump told reporters "Let's make Iran great again" outside the White House this morning
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 22, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Trump Tower Tehran coming soon
— Lyle Fass (Blockchain Impeach the Mofo Imports)🌱 (@grapeylyle) June 22, 2019
"lol nope" – Iran
— hedgie🦔 (@erinaceid) June 22, 2019
Ayatollah Pence would fit right in, though I wouldn't wish Trump or Pence on anyone.

— Stephen Jones (@Stephen65565999) June 22, 2019
— Stephen Jones (@Stephen65565999) June 22, 2019
Dementia? Insanity?
Dementia? Insanity?

— Janis Kirtz (@jkirtz1950) June 22, 2019
Iran: “New phone, who dis?”
— Bijan Nekoie (@Bijanjoon) June 22, 2019
Omg I had to use my hands to unlock my open jaw.
— Merle (@1granmapunk) June 22, 2019
QAnon started the Make Iran Great Again tweets last night. Do a search…

— Austin Barker (@AustinBarker) June 22, 2019
— Austin Barker (@AustinBarker) June 22, 2019
One “trick” pony.
One "trick" pony.

— Mark Wilbur (@wilburitos) June 22, 2019
How did regime change go in Venezuela?
— Seth Goldstein (@SethGoldstein13) June 22, 2019
— Elizabeth Randol (@RandolElizabeth) June 22, 2019
— ashenthorn (@ashenthorn) June 22, 2019