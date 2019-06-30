Quantcast
Internet reacts with glee at ‘privileged twit’ Ivanka Trump getting the cold-shoulder at G-20 summit

The viral video of Ivanka Trump getting the cold-shoulder from G-20 diplomats in Osaka that greeted Twitter users when they woke up on Sunday morning seems to have made the day for commenters who were wondering why she was in there in the first place.

In the video, the first daughter is seen getting an icy glare from IMF head Christine Lagarde when she tries to jump into a conversation involving French President Macron that ended in awkwardness.

According to one commenter, Ivanka is nothing more than a “privileged twit.”

