Internet reacts with glee at ‘privileged twit’ Ivanka Trump getting the cold-shoulder at G-20 summit

The viral video of Ivanka Trump getting the cold-shoulder from G-20 diplomats in Osaka that greeted Twitter users when they woke up on Sunday morning seems to have made the day for commenters who were wondering why she was in there in the first place.

In the video, the first daughter is seen getting an icy glare from IMF head Christine Lagarde when she tries to jump into a conversation involving French President Macron that ended in awkwardness.

According to one commenter, Ivanka is nothing more than a “privileged twit.”

You can see a sampling below:

Why is Ivanka Trump in a discussion with Macron, May, Lagarde, and Trudeau? Two years ago she was a "fashion designer" stealing designs from other designers, and selling condos using deceptive tactics. She shouldn't be representing the United States in any capacity. pic.twitter.com/Heycyaly4n — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) June 30, 2019

I love that Christine Lagarde doesn't bother to hide her disgust as idiot #Ivanka, the daughter of a serial sexual assaulter and/or rapist, tries to insert herself into a conversation between heads of state, May, Macron, and Trudeau. https://t.co/awBgMDqMmv — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) June 30, 2019

Stick to selling shoes Ivanka. We do not need a privileged twit like you advising us on North Korea or world peace. — Teresa Grier (@TeresaGrier2) June 30, 2019

Lagarde looked at her as tho she expected ivanka to take everyone's drink order — Mick (@Mick10dagnabit) June 30, 2019

Ivanka, toward Christine Lagarde… "Wait! You are in charge of IMF? I thought the Impossible Mission Force no longer existed. Do you know Tom Cruise?". — Chris Lewis (@The_PiecesFit) June 30, 2019

i might be an embarrassment to myself but at least i'll never reach "ivanka trump tries to pretend she fits in with may, lagarde, and macron" levels of embarrassment — donna🌙⭐ (@donnastars_) June 30, 2019

Christine Lagarde when Ivanka tried to insert herself at the G-20… pic.twitter.com/cLzV2xAprW — C. Nelson (@Denali99) June 30, 2019

Seeing Christine Lagarde roll her eyes makes me feel less alone.#resist#Ivanka — paul f alwill (@paulfalwill) June 30, 2019

Lagarde appears just as confused about Ivanka's presence there as we are. — StaceyO (@StaceyO444) June 30, 2019

Just imagine being Angela Merkel or Christine LaGarde, having worked your whole life on the most complex geopolitical issues of the day, being forced to wince and smile as Ivanka Trump thinks she's got something to say to you re: same. I can't imagine how they stay polite. — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) June 30, 2019

Also, contrast the beautiful and classy power suit Lagarde is wearing with Ivanka’s “Let’s do lunch and shop” dress. Just sad. — Kris Troske (@krist117) June 30, 2019