Exclusive: IRS ignored documents showing that billionaire Trump supporter avoided millions in taxes on Cape Cod estate used for Trump fundraiser
Published 50 mins ago
Sell your home at a loss and Congress says tough luck. Whether you overpaid or the market collapsed, it’s a personal loss and you get no tax deduction. The loss is 100 percent yours and yours alone.
In this fourth installment of The Koch Papers, we’ll look at Bill Koch’s purchase of an estate to expand his Cape Cod vacation home and a deduction he then took on his personal income tax return. The case raises questions about the diligence of federal tax law enforcement and whether under the Trump administration the IRS shows favoritism to Trump supporters.
William Ingraham Koch wanted to expand his Cape Cod vacation home compound, a lavish estate where he hosted a 2016 campaign fundraiser for Donald Trump. The Florida billionaire, whose primary Palm Beach home is six blocks from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, wanted the neighboring 26-acre estate so much that, The Koch Papers show, he paid more than twice the $29.5 million appraised value of the property.
The price Bill Koch paid, according to the documents? $63,744,920.
The total amount he deducted? $42,637,729.
The 2013 purchase added 26 acres to Koch’s existing property, including a peninsula that gave him increased privacy. The purchased property boasted a magnificent 7,000 square foot home and more than a thousand feet of waterfront with a beach house, tennis courts and extensive gardens.ADVERTISEMENT
Sotheby’s, in a brochure, called the property Koch bought “One of the most significant parcels on the entire East Coast.” The Cape Cod real estate deal was widely reported in publications covering real estate and Boston area business.
How did Koch deduct two-thirds of the value of a personal residence? The key was buying the property not in his own name, but through a Limited Liability Company, or LLC. By liquidating the LLC after the purchase, he wrote the price premium off as a loss.
On his tax return, Koch deducted all of the $34.6 million premium he paid for the neighboring property. Then he deducted another $8 million, The Koch Papers show. He did this even though Congress has enacted laws that explicitly deny losses on personal residences.
The IRS was told of this deduction in May 2018, in a whistleblower complaint filed by Charles Middleton, the former chief tax executive for Koch’s company, Oxbow Carbon LLC. Middleton and his office prepared both the company’s and Koch’s personal tax returns.ADVERTISEMENT
Middleton called the losses taken on the Cape Cod vacation home “tax fraud.”
Koch’s spokesman, in a statement, said, “It is not Mr. Koch’s personal residence. It was an investment property.”
That position shows how Congress needs to hold hearings to clarify the rules barring losses on personal residences. By using S corporations to acquire homes where one lives, including neighboring properties whose purchase would expand an existing vacation home compound, taxpayers can easily get around the rules prohibiting losses on personal residences.
News reports on the sale at the time said the Mellon property had been listed at $29 million and sold for $19.5 million, attributing the pricing information to the real estate arm of the Sotheby’s auction house.ADVERTISEMENT
In comments to real estate journalists at the time, Koch described the Mellon property as a personal residence. “I want to make it a family compound,” he told The Wall Street Journal, which noted he has six children.
The Boston Herald reported that Koch acquired the Mellon estate and another neighboring property owned by a DuPont to expand his vacation home complex. The Cape Cod Times quoted Koch as saying,“This is a chance of several lifetimes.”
Middleton, the whistleblower, told the IRS that the sale price, tax deduction and other amounts in his complaint were “all set forth in spreadsheets and PowerPoint documents prepared by Oxbow’s tax department.”
There is no indication the IRS followed up on Middleton’s 2018 complaint. A prior complaint filed during the waning days of the Obama Administration about other Koch tax avoidance strategies sparked an IRS criminal inquiry, the Koch Papers show, but the IRS appears to have abandoned the investigation shortly after Trump took office in 2017.ADVERTISEMENT
Hidden Documents
Middleton told the IRS in an earlier 2016 complaint about an arrangement under which profits earned by Koch’s Oxbow Carbon LLC were reported as profits earned in the Bahamas. He also told the IRS that key documents were hidden from the IRS during an audit of the 2011 and 2012 tax returns of both Bill Koch and his Oxbow Carbon LLC.
Koch and his company, in a statement, said [...]
