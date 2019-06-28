Julián Castro’s campaign had been stalled for months. Wednesday’s debate gave it new life.

“I showed the American people that I have the right experience to be president,” Castro said. “That I have a strong, compelling and positive vision for the future of this country.”

MIAMI – Before Wednesday night, even some longtime Julián Castro fans had been privately wondering if his presidential campaign was effectively over.

In a Democratic field that includes political novices and back-bench U.S. House members, the former San Antonio mayor and Obama cabinet member had become an afterthought.

“He just had been forgotten,” said Moses Mercado, a Democratic lobbyist who is close to a number of Texas members of Congress.

Then came the first debate.

“He needed to do something,” Mercado added. “I’m not sure if I’d been smart enough to say, ‘Go after O’Rourke,’ but it worked. … In execution, it was brilliant.”

It’s a sentiment with which Castro agreed in a news conference Thursday morning.

“Coming into the debate, it was clear that I had to introduce myself to the American people,” he said. “There are a lot of voters who didn’t know who I was, what I’d like to do if I’m elected president. I accomplished my goal for the debate.”

Castro’s campaign is officially jump-started. How long it lasts and how far he can carry this momentum is anyone’s guess in this turbulent political moment.

But Castro had been promising for months that his presidential campaign would live or die based on his performance at the first presidential debate.

For now, at least, “Castro for president” will live to fight another day.

Castro’s biggest problem has been a Democratic field so sprawling that only top-tier candidates have been able to earn significant attention. His second-biggest problem has been Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman from El Paso who saw his national profile rise last year via a spirited campaign against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Democrats are making it up as they go along in getting a handle on the 23-candidate field. To keep the first debates manageable, they split the field into two nights and excluded a handful of contenders. By chance, Castro landed on the first stage with the Texan who has outshone him for over two years — O’Rourke. And it was O’Rourke he went after.

Sparring over whether to repeal a federal law that criminalizes improper border crossings, Castro interrupted his fellow Texan and unleashed on him:

“You said recently that the reason you didn’t want to repeal Section 1325 was because you were concerned about human trafficking and drug trafficking,” Castro said to O’Rourke. “But let me tell you what: Section 18, title 18 of the U.S. code, title 21 and title 22, already cover human trafficking.”

As the two men talked over one another, Castro got out what would turn out to be the line of the night: “If you did your homework on this issue, you would know that we should repeal this section.”

O’Rourke did little to further inflame the tensions Thursday morning as he visited the controversial migrant detention center in Homestead, south of Miami. Fielding questions about Castro from a mob of reporters, O’Rourke continued to say he disagreed with Castro’s criticism and maintained that they both have the same immigration goals but that Castro may not understand how O’Rourke wants to achieve them.

Yet O’Rourke also moved quickly to try to flatten Castro’s momentum, announcing Thursday morning that he will hold a campaign event Friday evening in Austin. The event is set for one hour before a planned Castro meet-and-greet just blocks away.

O’Rourke’s campaign did not stop there. In a media advisory detailing the Austin stop, the campaign noted that in a recent Texas poll, “Beto held a three-point lead over Vice President Joe Biden and a twenty-five point lead over fellow Texan, Julián Castro.”

“I did my homework”

For over a decade, Castro was the next big thing in Democratic politics. While mayor of San Antonio, President Barack Obama selected him to deliver the 2012 Democratic National Convention keynote speech — the platform that launched Obama and, in 1988, future Texas Gov. Ann Richards to political stardom.

But that speech — and Castro’s municipal and federal service — were mostly forgotten when contrasted against the flash of the crowded Democratic field.

It did not help that Castro launched his bid in January, when many were more focused on whether his fellow Texan — O’Rourke — was going to join the race, too. Castro could not even credibly claim to be the dominant Democrat in his own backyard.

