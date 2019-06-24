Kellyanne Conway fumes after Fox asks her about Hatch Act violations: ‘They want to put tape over my mouth!’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has been caught multiple times now violating the Hatch Act, which bars most executive branch employees from engaging in political activity.

But despite U.S. Office of Special Counsel’s recommendation that Conway be fired from her post for repeatedly breaking the law, the Trump White House has defiantly kept her on board and has accused her critics of trying to violate her free speech rights.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning, Conway was asked what she made of the charges leveled against her — and she took the opportunity to lash out against former Vice President Joe Biden, which would once again seem to be a flagrant violation of the Hatch Act.

“The Hatch Act means you can’t advocate for or against the election of an individual,” Conway said. “And if I’m talking about the failures of Obama-Bidencare, if I’m talking about the fact that 28 million Americans have no health insurance, that’s a fact! If I’m quoting what some of the candidates are saying about the other candidates, I’m just repeating the news to you!”

Conway then suggested that talk of the Hatch Act was part of a broader conspiracy to silence her.

“You know what they’re mad about?” she asked rhetorically. “They want to put a big roll of masking tape over my mouth!”

Watch the video below.