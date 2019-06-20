Lindsey Graham shoves Trump toward war: ‘Anyone would believe we’re one step closer’
President Donald Trump seemed to try and deescalate the situation between Iran and the U.S. in wake of the former shooting down an American drone. But Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) seems to be shoving the president toward war.
“I think anybody would believe that we’re one step closer” [to war], Graham told the press in the hallways of Congress Thursday. “They shot down an American asset, well within international waters — trying to assess the situation. What are you supposed to do?”
He said that Ronald Reagan “took a lot” before he acted and Trump is in the same position now.
“This president has taken a lot from Iran. He was right to get out of a bad deal,” Graham continued. “He was right to put sanctions on their disruptive behavior throughout the world. He’d like a better deal. To me, it is clear that the Iranians are trying to break us between our allies, they’re trying to create chaos to oil prices, and you can’t legitimize this way of negotiating. If we do it with Iran the next thing that will happen is North Korea will explode a bomb, shoot off a missile thinking that is the best way to get America back at the table.”
Wednesday, the White House spent the day trying to reassure Capitol Hill that they were not going to go to war with Iran and tried to tamp down fears from officials. That was before the drone was shot down.
“All I can tell you — if you’re not willing to stand up to aggression you’re going to get hurt,” Graham told the press, but he may have well been speaking to Trump himself. “So ignoring al Qaeda in Afghanistan was not a very good strategy. This is not an endless war. This is a provocative regime that dismembered the Middle East, that shoots its own people down in the streets, threatens the existence of the state of Israel. This is an enemy of mankind.”
Graham then took it to the next level.
“If you’re not willing to take this enemy on, you’ll regret it because you’ll put all the pressure on Israel,” he seemed to challenge the president. “Here’s what I believe about Donald Trump: He is a deal maker and trying to avoid conflict but this is truly a defining moment for him. When Obama said to Assad you better not use chemical weapons, Assad did, the rest is history. Trump has told the Iranians, you cannot disrupt navigation of the seas. You can’t attack our interests, our allies.”
Capitol Hill reporter Kelly O’Donnell explained that Graham had a level of intensity and fire when she heard him speak in person and he was clearly putting pressure on Trump to act. He compared it to when President Barack Obama drew a red line with Syria but then didn’t act once it was crossed.
House and Senate leaders are headed to the White House Thursday to meet with the president about Iran.
See Graham’s video below:
Fireworks erupt at latest Mueller hearing as chairman Jerry Nadler schools GOP’s Jim Jordan
A feisty Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) schooled Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for blatantly misstating facts about the investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.
After Jordan went on a lengthy diatribe against the FBI for supposedly relying on the Steele dossier to launch an investigation against the Trump campaign, Nadler jumped in to formally correct the record.
"It is well established that the investigation was not predicated on the Steele dossier, but rather on the observation of..." Nadler began.
Trump emphatically explains that unmanned drones don’t have people in them as he rambles about Iran’s big ‘mistake’
During a joint press availability with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Donald Trump opened up about the drone that was shot down by Iran.
According to Trump, drones are unmanned, a fact he felt was important to convey to those who haven't seen a Jason Bourne film or a spy thriller.
"Iran made a big mistake," Trump said. "This drone was in international waters clearly. We have it all documented. It’s documented scientifically, not just words. They made a big mistake."
He also said that he doesn't believe the decision to shoot the drone down likely came from the Iranian government in Tehran.
2020 Election
BUSTED: Trump super PAC accused of lying to government about the source of mysterious $325,000 donation
According to a report from the Daily Beast's "Pay Dirt" investigative unit, a Super PAC affiliated with President Donald Trump has some explaining to do about a $375,000 donation that was wrongly attributed to one company -- but wire transfers tell a completely different story.
As the Beast notes, "The super PAC America First Action reported receiving a $325,000 contribution last year from a company called Global Energy Producers. But records released in federal court this week indicate that contribution came from an entirely different company," adding that the discrepancy was pointed out by the Campaign Legal Center which labeled it a violation of federal campaign-finance laws.