Meghan McCain begs for mercy after The View gangs up on Chris Christie for defending Trump at all costs
Meghan McCain jumped in and tried to save her ABC News colleague Chris Christie after her co-hosts jumped all over his unyielding defense of President Donald Trump.
The former Republican New Jersey governor appeared Friday on “The View” to sort out the winners and losers from the first Democratic presidential debates, and Christie explained that he supported Trump’s policies despite his personal failings.
“I’ve said all along that Donald Trump’s policies, in general, are more in line with my philosophies than Hillary Clinton’s (were),” he said.
Fellow conservative Ana Navarro challenged him to defend his support for Trump’s lawlessness.
“You’re a prosecutor, he’s a lawbreaker, he’s a criminal,” she said, as the audience cheered. “You’re against despots, you’re against dictators, he coddles dictators, he looks the other way.”
Christie pushed back.
“I’m for tax cuts,” he said. “I’m for deregulation, I’m for balancing the federal judiciary after eight years of Obama.”
“I will tell you this,” Christie added. “I’m not for pie-in-the-sky ideas like the new green deal (sic), which is not going to happen — it’s pie-in-the-sky, too expensive.”
“But he doesn’t have any policies,” said co-host Sunny Hostin.
“He’s rolled back so many EPA things,” said co-host Joy Behar.
“He has policies, you just don’t like the policy and agree with it,” Christie countered.
“He doesn’t seem to believe in science,” Hostin added.
That’s when McCain jumped in to complain about her job.
“Now you know what my life is like every day on this show, man,” McCain said. “Getting screamed at just for being a Republican.”
Joe Biden insists he ‘did not oppose busing’ — but this video from 1977 suggests otherwise
Former Vice President Joe Biden came under fire from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) during Thursday night's Democratic debate for his past stances against achieving school integration via forced busing.
ABC News on Friday posted a video of Biden from 1977 in which he discussed his opposition to busing, which he described as a "bankrupt policy" that would harm the cause of civil rights.
"I happen to think the one way to ensure that you set the civil rights movement further back is to continue to push busing, because it’s a bankrupt policy," he said.
Biden also said that he believed history would look favorably upon his decision to oppose busing, despite the fact that some civil rights activists criticized his policies.
Paul Krugman busts GOP as much closer to fascism than Democrats are to socialism
According to New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, the Republican Party is going to stake their 2020 elections on accusing Democrats of being "socialists" in the hopes it will fire up the portion of the conservative base that still remembers when socialism was a red-meat devastating attack in American elections.
In his column, the Nobel Prize-winning economist ridiculed the notion and -- using how the GOP has acted since Donald Trump was ensconced in the Oval Office -- suggested that the GOP is a lot closer to becoming a fascist party than the Democrats are of full-fledged socialism.
Texas Republican tells his GOP colleagues they need to learn ‘basic things’ — like how not to be a racist ‘assh*le’
A Texas Republican warned that his party would keep shrinking if they continued acting like "assh*les."
Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), the only black Republican in the House, made the remarks at a gathering organized by the Log Cabin Republicans, reported the Washington Blade.
“If you’re at least the age of 40 in most places across this country you have to whisper that you’re a Republican," Hurd said. "This is a party that is shrinking. The party is not growing in some of the largest parts of our country.”