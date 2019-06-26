Meghan McCain explodes after Whoopi Goldberg compares US record on LGBT rights to Iran
Meghan McCain slammed Iran for its treatment of LGBT people, and she lashed out when Whoopi Goldberg reminded her of the Republican Party’s less-than-stellar record on equal rights.
“The View” co-host condemned Iran’s harshly oppressive treatment of women and LGBT people, as its leaders engage in an escalating war of words with President Donald Trump.
“When you are a leader of a country that throws gay people off of roofs for being gay, and stone women in the street for wearing tank tops, how dare you judge our country,” McCain said.
Goldberg stepped in to say the U.S. didn’t have a spotless history in that regard.
“Let us not forget what’s happening to gay people in this country,” she said.
McCain rejected the comparison.
“But they’re not killed,” she said. “It’s not illegal to be gay here.”
Goldberg argued that she wasn’t paying close enough attention.
“Not yet, not yet,” she said. “You think this is not, you know, something that’s being thrown around?”
McCain said she’d never heard of that topic being discussed, and Goldberg urged her to pay closer attention.
“You should read more stuff in the newspapers and see what people are doing,” Goldberg said, and co-host Sunny Hostin pointed to the military’s ban on transgender troops.
Goldberg then steered the conversation back on topic to the escalating tensions between the Trump administration and Iran, but McCain couldn’t let it go.
“Can I speak?” McCain said, and Goldberg wrapped up her point. “I get exhausted when the hyperbole becomes, in the media in general, we’re no better than Iran. I know what you’re saying about trans people in the military.”
“I’m the person that invited the trans soldiers that I met when I was accepting the Harvey Milk Award here to come on and talk about it,” she continued. “But what I will say is, there is a huge difference between if you are gay in Iran, you will be thrown off the side of a building and killed, and if you don’t think there is a difference between Iran and the United States of America, I don’t know if I should — we shouldn’t be having a conversation. It’s going to make my head explode.”
Commentary
Eric Trump says he was spit on — and offers a totally bogus reason for it happening
Eric Trump says he was spit on by an employee at Aviary, a high-end Chicago cocktail bar, on Tuesday night. The employee was briefly taken into Secret Service custody and then released.
This article was originally published at Salon
In an interview with Breitbart News, Trump said it was “a purely disgusting act by someone who clearly has emotional problems.”
Breaking Banner
Google employees push San Francisco’s Pride Parade to exclude tech giant to protest hate speech online
Nearly 100 Google employees asked the organizer's of the San Francisco Pride parade to ban the tech giant over its handling of hate speech online.
An online petition asked that Google be excluded from this weekend's event and removed as a sponsor of the parade, and employees sent a letter to event organizers explaining their frustration, reported Bloomberg.
“Whenever we press for change, we are told only that the company will ‘take a hard look at these policies,’” employees told the parade's board of directors. “But we are never given a commitment to improve, and when we ask when these improvements will be made, we are always told to be patient. We are told to wait."
Breaking Banner
Trump blames Dems for heartbreaking photo of dead migrants: ‘If they fix the laws, we wouldn’t have that’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested Democrats were at fault after a photo of two dead migrants was published.
After returning from the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference, Trump spoke to reporters on the White House lawn about the photo of a father and daughter who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande.
"If they fix the laws, we wouldn’t have that," Trump reportedly quipped. "If we had the right laws that the democrats are not letting us have those people wouldn’t be coming up."