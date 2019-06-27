Meghan McCain insists she won debate with Julian Castro — by linking to report that backs Dem’s position

Meghan McCain insisted she’d gotten the best of Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro during a fiery exchange on immigration.

The visibly exhausted Castro explained the morning after the first debate that he would repeal Section 1325, the portion of federal law under Title 8 that levels misdemeanor charges against migrants who enter the U.S. without papers — and would instead make that a civil offense.

McCain described that change to federal law as “open borders” — which Castro disputed as a “right-wing talking point,” and he explained to “The View” co-host that undocumented migrants would still face legal consequences, possibly even deportation, but not misdemeanor charges.

About an hour after their exchange, McCain insisted she was correct by linking to an ABC News tweet that reiterated Castro’s position, as he’d explained to her.

“Julián Castro pressed his proposal to decriminalize illegal border crossings and sparred with Beto O’Rourke,” ABC News tweeted. “Castro’s plan would make all border crossings civil offenses.”

“O’Rourke doesn’t support decriminalization due to concerns over violent offenders,” the network added.

McCain griped that Castro had misrepresented her position.