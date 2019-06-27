Quantcast
Connect with us

Meghan McCain insists she won debate with Julian Castro — by linking to report that backs Dem’s position

Published

8 mins ago

on

Meghan McCain insisted she’d gotten the best of Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro during a fiery exchange on immigration.

The visibly exhausted Castro explained the morning after the first debate that he would repeal Section 1325, the portion of federal law under Title 8 that levels misdemeanor charges against migrants who enter the U.S. without papers — and would instead make that a civil offense.

McCain described that change to federal law as “open borders” — which Castro disputed as a “right-wing talking point,” and he explained to “The View” co-host that undocumented migrants would still face legal consequences, possibly even deportation, but not misdemeanor charges.

About an hour after their exchange, McCain insisted she was correct by linking to an ABC News tweet that reiterated Castro’s position, as he’d explained to her.

“Julián Castro pressed his proposal to decriminalize illegal border crossings and sparred with Beto O’Rourke,” ABC News tweeted. “Castro’s plan would make all border crossings civil offenses.”

“O’Rourke doesn’t support decriminalization due to concerns over violent offenders,” the network added.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCain griped that Castro had misrepresented her position.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Meghan McCain insists she won debate with Julian Castro — by linking to report that backs Dem’s position

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

Meghan McCain insisted she'd gotten the best of Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro during a fiery exchange on immigration.

The visibly exhausted Castro explained the morning after the first debate that he would repeal Section 1325, the portion of federal law under Title 8 that levels misdemeanor charges against migrants who enter the U.S. without papers -- and would instead make that a civil offense.

McCain described that change to federal law as "open borders" -- which Castro disputed as a "right-wing talking point," and he explained to "The View" co-host that undocumented migrants would still face legal consequences, possibly even deportation, but not misdemeanor charges.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s desperate attempts to escape Fox News bubble are backfiring — now he’s in ‘mortal danger’: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was elected largely thanks to a small minority of independent voters who no longer seem to support him or his policies. Since 2016, he's spent years throwing red meat at his base to shore up conservatives so they will support him in droves. The problem, of course, is that there aren't enough conservative voters to reelect him, so he's trying to reach outside the box. It's not only not working, it's putting his campaign in "mortal danger.".

Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman explained that Trump's efforts to speak to networks other than Fox News has backfired. In the past few weeks, the president has spoken to NBC's Chuck Todd and ABC's George Stephanopoulos. Both interviews were public relations disasters. Sherman cited Neil Cavuto, who said he thinks Sarah Huckabee Sanders resigned over the interview flops.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Creationist Ken Ham accused of ‘bullying and spiritual abuse’ by former Creation Museum staffer

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

Creationist Ken Ham, best known for his Creation Museum that features scientifically and historically illiterate exhibits of biblical figures living side-by-side with dinosaurs, is being accused by a former employee of engaging in "bullying and spiritual abuse."

Via Patheos, former Answers in Genesis employee Ella Durham earlier this month wrote a lengthy and detailed account of the poor experiences she had working with Ham.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

The 2020 election needs you. There are 18 months until the election, and the Supreme Court is on the line. I'm trying to add journalists to do more exclusive reports. Let me get rid of the ads for you, and put your support toward 100% progressive reporting. Want to ensure your voice is heard? Join me and restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

HELP TAKE BACK AMERICA
close-link