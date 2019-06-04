Quantcast
Michael Cohen is being treated like a ‘celebrity’ in prison — while Paul Manafort headed to notorious NYC jail

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen is reportedly being treated like a celebrity in federal prison, while his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is being transferred to the notorious jail at Rikers Island.

Prisoners are asking Cohen about Trump’s affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels and taking selfies with contraband cellphones, according to sources who’ve spoken to other inmates, reported The Daily Beast.

The 52-year-old Cohen is serving a three-year sentence for financial crimes at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, after agreeing to testify against the president, his former boss at the Trump Organization.

“People have been asking him for legal advice,” said a person close to Cohen, who was disbarred after pleading guilty. “He is one of the most popular guys in the prison. Many people have been approaching him for help.”

“He’s told friends that people have been super nice to him,” the source added, “and he’s finding the whole experience not that bad. He’s been treated like a celebrity in there. People are coming up to him and asking about Trump and Stormy Daniels.”

Meanwhile, a New York state judge ordered Manafort to be transferred later this week from a minimum security facility in Pennsylvania to Rikers Island, reported Fox News.

The jail has temporarily held high-profile criminals such as David Berkowitz, known as the “Son of Sam,” and Mark David Chapman, the killer of John Lennon.

The 69-year-old Manafort will be held in solitary confinement for his own protection, according to a source close to the former Trump campaign official.

Manafort was sentenced earlier this year to four years in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work for Ukrainian politicians, and he’s still facing additional years in prison after pleading guilty in Washington to to foreign lobbying violations and witness tampering.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team asked a judge to sentence Manafort to 24 years in prison and order him to pay as much as a $24 million fine in that case.

A New York grand jury indicted Manafort in March on 16 counts, including residential mortgage fraud, falsifying business records and other charges.

He cannot be pardoned by the president for state crimes.

