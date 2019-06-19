Morning Joe panel cracks up laughing after Trump busted for spotlighting ‘the same black guy’ at rallies
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough busted President Donald Trump for planting the same black supporter behind him at multiple rallies — including his 2020 campaign kickoff in Orlando.
The “Morning Joe” hosts watched video of Trump attacking his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, who isn’t running again, and compared his stale themes to Elvis Presley’s concerts in the months before he died from a heart attack in 1977.
“Hillary’s not running, sweetie,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said. “Come on, old guy.”
Scarborough recognized the one black supporter seated behind Trump, among a sea of white faces wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats.
“As you pointed out, it’s the same black guy,” he said.
The other panelists cracked up laughing.
“Don’t you remember when he referred to ‘my African-American?'” said analyst John Heilemann.
NBC News reporter Heidi Przybyla confirmed the black supporter seen at the Orlando rally was the same man Trump has prominently displayed at other events.
“That’s actually true,” she said. “I have run into him in the middle of the night at McDonalds with Sean Hannity. It is the same black guy.”
Donald Trump has repeatedly violated his oath of office and that’s reason enough for impeachment
On Jan. 20, 2017, Donald Trump put his hand on a Bible and took the presidential oath:
I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
In the almost two and a half years since that moment, Trump has willfully and repeatedly violated this promise.
Every day and every week bring more examples.
In a new interview, Donald Trump told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he would be willing to take information from a foreign country — information likely obtained through illegal means, and that may be incorrect, fraudulent or used for blackmail — about a political rival if it would help him win the 2020 presidential election. To advance this plot and public invitation, Trump and his Republican allies have refused to enact laws that could help to prevent foreign interference in America's elections and related infrastructure. In total, Donald Trump and the Republican Party are leaving American democracy naked and open to foreign attack.
Trump’s chaotic administration prepares for war — with no defense secretary
After months of ducking cameras and avoiding public accountability as the U.S. ramps up its aggressive military posture towards Iran, President Trump’s acting secretary of defense, Patrick Shanahan, invited a pair of Washington Post reporters into his apartment for an in-depth interview. Just before the story published on Tuesday, however, Trump took to Twitter to make another major personnel announcement: Shanahan is out as the head of the Pentagon.
Morning Joe panel cracks up laughing after Trump busted for spotlighting ‘the same black guy’ at rallies
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough busted President Donald Trump for planting the same black supporter behind him at multiple rallies -- including his 2020 campaign kickoff in Orlando.
The "Morning Joe" hosts watched video of Trump attacking his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton, who isn't running again, and compared his stale themes to Elvis Presley's concerts in the months before he died from a heart attack in 1977.