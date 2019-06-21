MSNBC bashes ‘disorganized’ Trump for failing to ask about casualties until warplanes were launched against Iran
MSNBC contributor Bret Stephens bashed President Donald Trump for haphazardly approaching his decision to strike Iran.
The conservative New York Times columnist faulted the president for failing to ask important questions — such as how many casualties could be expected — before ordering a military attack that he abruptly called off after launching warplanes.
“Reagan would have had a good plan, had an idea of how to execute it, would have executed it rapidly and it would have been over,” Stephens told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “He did that over the Gulf of Sidra in Libya in 1981, he did that again in 1988 when there was a one-day naval battle in which we sank about half of the Iranian operational fleet.”
“What Trump has done,” Stephens added, “was demonstrate to the Iranians he is a Twitter tiger. This is a guy who likes to speak loudly, is full of bluster, but the fact is he is not only a very cautious president, but he’s an extraordinarily disorganized president.”
He said reports about Thursday’s aborted strike, and Trump’s tweets about the decision Friday morning, showed an alarming breakdown inside the administration.
“You just have to ask yourself the kind of extraordinary breakdown in normal American governance that a president orders a strike, but only asks the follow-on question, is it proportionate?” Stephens said. “How many people on the other side are going to die, when the planes are already in the air?”
Stephens said Trump displayed characteristics that Republicans had always tried to assign to recent Democratic presidents.
“The accusation the Republicans always made about President Clinton, President Obama, is they were weak, hesitant, pulled out at the last minute, signaled weakness to our enemies, and Trump is actually fulfilling exactly that kind of stereotype as a Republican,” he said.
‘His incompetence is staggering’: George Conway unloads on Trump’s haphazard decision-making on Iran
George Conway, a Republican attorney and the husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, blasted President Donald Trump on Friday for his "incompetence" in dealing with Iran.
The New York Times reported that Trump had ordered retaliatory strikes after Iran shot down a U.S. drone. But the president then called off the attack.
"The operation was underway in its early stages when it was called off," one official said. "Planes were in the air and ships were in position, but no missiles had been fired when word came to stand down."
Fed official says low inflation, slow growth justify US rate cut
Stubbornly low US inflation and a shaky economic outlook justify an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, the head of the central bank's St Louis branch said Friday, explaining why he opposed the decision to hold rates steady.
The Fed opened the door to a rate cut Wednesday amid rising concerns about the economy due to trade frictions, but voted 9-1 to keep the main lending fee steady in a range of 2.25-2.5 percent.
The one dissenting voter, James Bullard -- the first in 18 months to oppose a Fed policy decision -- said "US economic growth is expected to slow" and "uncertainties about this outlook have recently increased."
2020 Election
Watch CNN’s John Avlon destroy Trump’s dream of winning re-election with only his base
During his "Reality Check" segment on CNN's "New Day" analyst John Avlon took a hard look at President Donald Trump's boast in Orlando that he could be re-elected with only the support of his rabid base -- and then disabused the president of the notion.
At his rally on Tuesday night, Trump claimed he didn't need additional voters to remain in the Oval Office after the 2020 election, telling his adoring fans, "I think my base is so strong, I'm not sure I have to do that."
According to Avlon, the president is bluffing.
"Donald Trump doesn't need no stinking swing voters to get re-elected," Avlon smirked as he began. "He said 'I think my base is so strong, I don't think I have to do that,' and this is play to the base on steroids but it fits the way he's governed."