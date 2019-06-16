MSNBC guest ridicules Trump-fan Steve Cortes as possible Sarah Sanders replacement: ‘He’s a nut — have you seen him on TV?’

Discussing the departure of Donald Trump’s spokesperson Sarah Sanders from the White House, an MSNBC panel surveyed her possible replacements with one ridiculed for his appearances on TV defending the president.

Speaking with “AM Joy” fill-in host Jonathan Capehart, The Beat DC editor Tiffany Cross shot former Trump associate Stever Cortes — a regular on CNN — down as a possible candidate.

“There are names that are out there,” Capehart suggested. “[Meliania Trump spokesperson] Stephanie Grisham and Hogan Gidley and Steve Cortes.”

Pointing out that Grisham is the most likely contender, and the Trump would probably prefer a woman, Cross called out Cortes for his TV appearances.

“Stever Cortes is a nut, ” she remarked. “I don’t know if you have seen him on television.”

“He literally invents things,” she added, as the panel laughed.

