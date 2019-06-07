MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch trashes Trump’s D-Day insults: ‘He’s a despicable human being’
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch wasn’t particularly impressed by President Donald Trump’s speech marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and he trashed his political attacks in a Fox News interview that delayed the ceremony.
The “Morning Joe” contributor agreed the speech was good enough, and the president didn’t rant and rave before the assembled group of World War II veterans, U.S. officials and foreign dignitaries — but he said that was truly the least he could do.
“I know he got lauded, and I think, what else could he have done?” Deutsch said. “The bar has gotten to a point when he does something that is 101, speaking at the gravesite at Normandy and just giving a presidential speech that was written for him, we stand in (awe).”
Trump gave an interview to Fox News host Laura Ingraham from the cemetery as the crowd waited for the ceremony to begin, and he insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former special counsel Robert Mueller with the graves of fallen service members in the background.
“I wish it was the case there was somebody in the White House looking at that and saying, you shouldn’t have done that,” Deutsch said. “The sad part is, there is no one in the White House.”
“He’s despicable,” Deutsch added. “We sit here and just comment on him calling Chuck Schumer a jerk or calling Nancy a horrible human being because she disagrees with him. We can’t normalize this, he’s despicable. What a despicable display of humanity, that anybody’s sixth grader would behave that way, they would be sent to their room. He is a despicable human being.”
US bishop denying communion to politicians for abortion views
A US Catholic bishop announced Thursday that he is denying communion to two Democratic leaders of the Illinois state legislature because of their stance on abortion.
Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield, in the midwestern state's capital, targeted the powerful Speaker of the House Michael Madigan and John Cullerton, who leads the state Senate.
The bishop said the two leaders are barred from "the most sacred aspect of our Catholic faith" because they advanced bills supporting abortion, a procedure the bishop called an "abominable crime" and "serious sin."
"To support legislation that treats babies in the womb like property, allowing for their destruction for any reason at any time, is evil," the bishop said in a statement.
Texas Republicans, squeezed between tariffs and immigration
The list of things that have failed to dent Texas Republican officials’ loyalty to Donald Trump is long and until now, apparently unshakeable. But that fealty doesn’t seem to extend to tariffs on Mexican goods that most of those Republicans see as an attack on the state’s economy.
The president has threatened to start 5% tariffs on goods coming out of Mexico on Monday, unless that country stops immigrants who are coming to the Mexico-U.S. border. Apprehensions of immigrants are surging, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection; that agency said 133,000 migrants were either apprehended or surrendered on the border last month — an increase of 32% from April.
China has tools to handle trade war: central bank chief
China's central bank chief said Friday the country has plenty of policy tools left to handle the trade war with the United States.
There is "tremendous" room to counter the deepening trade war, People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
"We have plenty of room in interest rates, we have plenty of room in required reserve ratio rate, and also for the fiscal, monetary policy toolkit, I think the room for adjustment is tremendous," Yi said on Bloomberg TV.
Ties between China and the US have deteriorated sharply after trade negotiations stalled last month without a deal to lift bruising tariffs on goods worth $360 billion in two-way trade.