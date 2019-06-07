MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch trashes Trump’s D-Day insults: ‘He’s a despicable human being’

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch wasn’t particularly impressed by President Donald Trump’s speech marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and he trashed his political attacks in a Fox News interview that delayed the ceremony.

The “Morning Joe” contributor agreed the speech was good enough, and the president didn’t rant and rave before the assembled group of World War II veterans, U.S. officials and foreign dignitaries — but he said that was truly the least he could do.

“I know he got lauded, and I think, what else could he have done?” Deutsch said. “The bar has gotten to a point when he does something that is 101, speaking at the gravesite at Normandy and just giving a presidential speech that was written for him, we stand in (awe).”

Trump gave an interview to Fox News host Laura Ingraham from the cemetery as the crowd waited for the ceremony to begin, and he insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former special counsel Robert Mueller with the graves of fallen service members in the background.

“I wish it was the case there was somebody in the White House looking at that and saying, you shouldn’t have done that,” Deutsch said. “The sad part is, there is no one in the White House.”

“He’s despicable,” Deutsch added. “We sit here and just comment on him calling Chuck Schumer a jerk or calling Nancy a horrible human being because she disagrees with him. We can’t normalize this, he’s despicable. What a despicable display of humanity, that anybody’s sixth grader would behave that way, they would be sent to their room. He is a despicable human being.”