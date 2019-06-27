MSNBC’s Mika shames Lindsey Graham for ruining his reputation to become a Trump flunky: ‘As bad as Rudy’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for their reactions to the first Democratic presidential debate.

The president insisted he wouldn’t watch Wednesday’s debate, but later declared it “BORING!” and criticized MSNBC for a technical issue during the broadcast.

“As usual, the president could not help himself from watching,” Brzezinski said. “This is like his ‘Morning Joe’ thing — he can’t help himself.”

The “Morning Joe” co-hosts then turned their attention to Graham, who has turned from a strong Trump critic during the 2016 GOP primaries to joking about Trump serving an unconstitutional third term.

After tonight’s #DemocraticDebate…….that whole Trump 3rd term thing is looking better and better. 😁 ADVERTISEMENT — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 27, 2019

“Wow, that guy,” Brzezinski said. “Lindsey, save yourself. Oh, my god.”

The co-hosts agreed Graham was burning his reputation faster than former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

“A man who said that Donald Trump was unfit to be president of the United States and would destroy the Republican Party if they nominated him,” Scarborough said, “they would deserve to be destroyed.”

“As bad as Rudy,” Brzezinski said.