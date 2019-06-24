MSNBC’s Morning Joe spills new rumors about how Rudy Giuliani’s drinking kept him out of the White House
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough spilled some gossip about President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and his alleged alcohol abuse.
The “Morning Joe” host has long hinted about rumors of Rudy Giuliani drinking to excess, and MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle opened the topic by asking an Axios reporter about a trove of leaked transition documents showing the incoming administration’s background checks of potential officials.
“What did it show up for Rudy Giuliani, who wanted to be secretary of state?” Barnicle asked.
“Okay, how much time do we have?” said Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.
Co-host Mika Brzezinski pointed out they had a three-hour show, and Swan agreed to share some details about the internal deliberations for Giuliani.
“They were so worried about Rudy Giuliani, who was in line for secretary of state, they created two separate dossiers for him,” Swan said. “There was the normal vetting, and they also created a document titled, ‘Rudy Giuliani, Business Ties Research Dossier,’ which had copious accounting of his foreign entanglements. Associations with an Iranian group previously listed on the terrorist watch list, other ties to companies with links to Russia.”
Scarborough asked if the documents showed any concerns about Giuliani’s alcohol use.
“Let me ask you, Jonathan, any concerns as it pertains to Giuliani, about personal things like falling asleep at 6 o’clock at night?” Scarborough said. “Something that the Trump administration people close to Donald Trump told me about repeatedly. Concerns that he would go to Bedminster and be asleep by 6 o’clock with his chin on his chest.”
“I’m not saying this to be tough,” he added, “but I’m wondering whether they actually put that in the dossier because I heard about that a lot.”
Swan had pointed out that Axios redacted details that were based on rumors or other spuriously sourced information, but he said claims about Giuliani’s drinking were not in the dossier.
“That was not in the vetting dossier,” he said.
“See, look at how tight-lipped he is,” Scarborough said. “Steely gaze, I can’t draw him out.”
Searing heat across Europe sparks scramble for shade
Fans flew off store shelves and public fountains offered relief from the heat as temperatures soared in Europe on Monday, with officials urging vigilance ahead of even hotter conditions forecast later in the week.
Meteorologists blamed a blast of torrid air from the Sahara for the unusually early summer heatwave, which could send thermometers up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) across large swathes of the continent.
Authorities have issued warnings against dehydration and heatstroke, in particular for children and the elderly, and hospitals have been placed on high alert.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe spills new rumors about how Rudy Giuliani’s drinking kept him out of the White House
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough spilled some gossip about President Donald Trump's personal attorney and his alleged alcohol abuse.
The "Morning Joe" host has long hinted about rumors of Rudy Giuliani drinking to excess, and MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle opened the topic by asking an Axios reporter about a trove of leaked transition documents showing the incoming administration's background checks of potential officials.
"What did it show up for Rudy Giuliani, who wanted to be secretary of state?" Barnicle asked.
Commentary
How owning an Instagram-famous pet changes your politics
I must begin this article with a confession: If it weren't for my fiancee, I never would have gotten so deep into the world of Instagram-famous pets.
To say that they give her joy is an understatement. Many restful slumbers have been disrupted by her random exclamations of unbridled happiness, followed by her pressing an iPhone against my face while cooing, "Look at the adorable dog!" or "Isn't this the most beautiful pig in the world?"
At first I affectionately teased her for her obsession, but then I began to dig a little deeper. What I soon learned — first from a trip to Canada last year to visit the famous Esther the Wonder Pig and then from my own research — is that animal social media stars are more than just cute pets. They are at the vanguard of a new way of viewing humanity's relationship with other species — one that has left a positive impact on the larger world.