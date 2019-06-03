Newsmax CEO says Trump is a better communicator than Ronald Reagan

One of Donald Trump’s close friends argued on CNN that the president is a better communicator than Ronald Reagan.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy — wearing a tuxedo from the Palace dinner — was interviewed by Chris Cuomo.

Ruddy attempted to defend Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom, which started on a disastrous note after the president said the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was “nasty.”

“I think he is a great communicator, he’s the best,” Ruddy said. “He even excels past where Reagan was and he was called the great communicator.”

Cuomo’s eyes widened and his eyebrows rose sharply.

“Hold on a second. You think Donald Trump is a better communicator to the American people than Ronald Reagan was?” Cuomo asked.

“There’s no question,” Ruddy answered.

Watch: