Quantcast
Connect with us


Obama: US gun laws ‘don’t make much sense’

Published

9 mins ago

on

According to a report at the Rolling Stone, President Barak Obama bitterly complained about the lax gun laws in the U.S. just hours before a disgruntled city worker in Virginia Beach went on a shooting spree that killed 12 and injured six others.

“The most difficult day that I’ve had was the day that there was a shooting in a school where 20 small children were shot,” Obama said addressing the Sandy Hook shooting that happened on his watch.

“Some of you may be aware, our gun laws in the United States don’t make much sense. Anybody can buy any weapon, any time without much, if any, regulation,” he added. “They buy it over the internet. They can buy machine guns.”

You can read more here.

 

 

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Obama lashed out at US gun laws just hours before Virginia Beach shooter killed twelve

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

According to a report at the Rolling Stone, President Barak Obama bitterly complained about the lax gun laws in the U.S. just hours before a disgruntled city worker in Virginia Beach went on a shooting spree that killed 12 and injured six others.

"The most difficult day that I’ve had was the day that there was a shooting in a school where 20 small children were shot,” Obama said addressing the Sandy Hook shooting that happened on his watch.

“Some of you may be aware, our gun laws in the United States don’t make much sense. Anybody can buy any weapon, any time without much, if any, regulation,” he added. “They buy it over the internet. They can buy machine guns.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

James Comey shreds Bill Barr for fact-free CBS interview full of conspiracy talk

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

Responding to Attorney General Bill Barr's interview on CBS,  where he once again dismissed special counsel Robert Mueller's report, former FBI director  James Comey lashed out at President Donald Trump 's hand-picked AG, telling him to put up or shut up about conspiracy theories.

On Twitter, Comey wrote, "Bill Barr on CBS offers no facts. An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about."

You can see the tweet below:

Bill Barr on CBS offers no facts. An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former Trump aide wants to train right-wing ‘gladiators’ in a Roman monastery — but he has a big problem

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, former Donald Trump svengali, Steve Bannon, has big plans to open up what he termed a "gladiator school" in an abandoned Italian monastery but his proposal has run into major government interference.

Writing for the Beast, Barbie Latza Nadeau explained that Bannon wants to develop an army of right-wing nationalist leaders at his school,  but Italy’s culture ministry has a problem "with discrepancies in the paperwork for the lease from the Italian government for the Certosa di Trisulti and must, therefore, revoke the lease."

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 