Oregon Republicans return to the capitol after successfully teaming up with armed paramilitary to thwart climate bill

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that Republicans in the Oregon State Senate have ended their “walkout” and returned to the capitol in Salem.

This comes on the heels of Senate Democrats agreeing to table a cap-and-trade climate bill that was the focus of the GOP’s protest.

Democrats hold an 18 to 11 majority in the Senate, but state law requires that at least 20 senators must be present and voting to constitute a quorum. Republicans therefore simply walked off their jobs and fled the state, paralyzing the Senate and leaving Democrats incapable of passing anything.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown initially threatened to send state troopers to bring back the absent senators, but the situation escalated quickly, with Sen. Brian Bolquist warning the Oregon State Police had better “send bachelors and come heavily armed.” Right-wing paramilitary groups like the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters quickly mobilized to “protect” the GOP senators from law enforcement, and the Capitol was shut down over threats to lawmakers’ safety.

Oregon state House Speaker Tina Kotek decried the sequence of events as “a dark week for the integrity of the Legislature,” blasting Republicans for “threatening our democratic institution and subverting the will of Oregon voters.” She vowed that she would still work to pass comprehensive climate change legislation.

White Iowa man arrested for beating black man with a metal pipe while shouting racist threats of murder

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Police in Iowa City have arrested a white man on hate crimes charges, The Gazette reported Saturday.

"According to criminal complaints, around 6:32 p.m. June 16, 46-year-old Darrell L. Abbott — who is white — inserted himself into a conversation taking place in the 1800 block of Boyrum Street," the newspaper reported.

“I’m a killer,” Abbott reportedly said.

"I’m gonna show you I’m a killer," the complaint claims he said. “I’ll kill you (racial expletive).”

Trump consultant is running a fake Joe Biden campaign website designed to mock him and divide the left: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Joe Biden fists

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Patrick Mauldin, a Republican political consultant who helped generate social media content for President Donald Trump's campaign, has created a fake website for former Vice President Joe Biden that looks superficially like his campaign website, but is full of content mocking him, collecting his gaffes, and highlighting his previous illiberal policy positions in an apparent attempt to make him toxic in the Democratic primary.

"Biden.info" shows GIFs of Biden touching women and girls, touts his support for the Iraq war and opposition to busing, contains some of his most awkward quotes on the campaign trail, and is headlined with the message, "Uncle Joe is back and ready to take a hands-on approach to America's problems!"

Krugman wallops conservative whining his taxes are too high with a few facts about liberal states subsidizing Trump states

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman pointed out that blue states massively subsidize red states economically.

Krugman noted a recent piece by New York Times columnist Brett Stephens where he bashed Democrats.

"A party that puts more of its faith, and invests most of its efforts, in them instead of us," Stephens wrote. "They speak Spanish. We don’t. They are not U.S. citizens or legal residents. We are. They broke the rules to get into this country. We didn’t. They pay few or no taxes. We already pay most of those taxes."

