Right-wing vitamin website founder calls for Trump to use the military on big tech after Facebook takes down his page

On Monday, Gizmodo reported that Mike Adams, noted conspiracy theorist and self-appointed “food scientist” and “health ranger,” has called on President Donald Trump to deploy the armed forces against big tech companies after his infamous Natural News website was suspended from Facebook over the weekend.

“The techno-fascists, including Wikipedia, have decided that no speech that questions any official narrative will be allowed on any platform,” wrote Adams. “Anyone who questions the safety of toxic vaccines, 5G cell towers, geoengineering, chemotherapy or glyphosate weed killer chemicals is now maliciously attacked, smeared and de-platformed.”

Adams also posted graphics displaying Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg next to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, proclaimed himself a victim of an “online ethnic cleansing” to “enslave humanity and create Hell on Earth” and called for Trump to use “the military, if necessary, to occupy and dismantle the tech giants.”

Adams, an early internet entrepreneur who got his start hawking food rations and gold coins for the coming Y2K apocalypse in the 1990s, founded Natural News in 2005.

The site, which has even more followers than Alex Jones’ InfoWars, has always been a clearinghouse for conspiracy theories about GMOs and vaccines, as well as a purveyor of quack alternative medicine, dubious diets, and unregulated vitamin supplements. But in recent years it has also taken a far-right political tone, with Adams calling on Trump to impose martial law to stop “corrupt liberal judges” and “journo-terrorists.”

Much like Jones, Adams has seen his presence and monetization of social media increasingly restricted as tech companies face pressure to crack down on fake news. Google removed the site from its search index in 2017 and took down its YouTube channel in 2018.

“Deplatforming” hate speech and fake content has become a major battlefront of the culture war, with Trump and many right-wing politicians railing against tech companies efforts as supposedly biased against conservatives.