Quantcast
Connect with us

Right-wing vitamin website founder calls for Trump to use the military on big tech after Facebook takes down his page

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, Gizmodo reported that Mike Adams, noted conspiracy theorist and self-appointed “food scientist” and “health ranger,” has called on President Donald Trump to deploy the armed forces against big tech companies after his infamous Natural News website was suspended from Facebook over the weekend.

“The techno-fascists, including Wikipedia, have decided that no speech that questions any official narrative will be allowed on any platform,” wrote Adams. “Anyone who questions the safety of toxic vaccines, 5G cell towers, geoengineering, chemotherapy or glyphosate weed killer chemicals is now maliciously attacked, smeared and de-platformed.”

Adams also posted graphics displaying Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg next to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, proclaimed himself a victim of an “online ethnic cleansing” to “enslave humanity and create Hell on Earth” and called for Trump to use “the military, if necessary, to occupy and dismantle the tech giants.”

Adams, an early internet entrepreneur who got his start hawking food rations and gold coins for the coming Y2K apocalypse in the 1990s, founded Natural News in 2005.

The site, which has even more followers than Alex Jones’ InfoWars, has always been a clearinghouse for conspiracy theories about GMOs and vaccines, as well as a purveyor of quack alternative medicine, dubious diets, and unregulated vitamin supplements. But in recent years it has also taken a far-right political tone, with Adams calling on Trump to impose martial law to stop “corrupt liberal judges” and “journo-terrorists.”

Much like Jones, Adams has seen his presence and monetization of social media increasingly restricted as tech companies face pressure to crack down on fake news. Google removed the site from its search index in 2017 and took down its YouTube channel in 2018.

“Deplatforming” hate speech and fake content has become a major battlefront of the culture war, with Trump and many right-wing politicians railing against tech companies efforts as supposedly biased against conservatives.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nadler calls off criminal contempt vote for Barr after DOJ agrees to hand over more Mueller files

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has announced that he is calling off an effort to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in criminal contempt of Congress after the Department of Justice agreed to give Congress key information from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Nadler put out a statement Monday saying that the DOJ "Has agreed to begin... opening Robert Mueller's most important files to us, providing us with key evidence that the special counsel used to assess whether the president and others obstructed justice."

Nadler then said that, given the DOJ's newfound cooperation with the House Judiciary Committee, he would "hold the criminal contempt process in abeyance for now" and give the department ample time to comply with the committee's requests.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Illinois man goes berserk over house painted in rainbow colors: ‘I’m going to slit your throat!’

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

An Illinois man was charged with a hate crime after threatening to kill LGBT people over their rainbow flag display.

Police identified Charles Patton from surveillance video showing him punching porch spindles on a home, kicking in two doors and going inside, where he damaged an interior door frame, reported KSDK-TV.

He screamed homophobic slurs and death threats throughout the incident in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

American Airlines cancels hundreds of 737 Max flights a day all the way through September

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

On Sunday, American Airlines announced it will be canceling 737 Max 8 flights through September, affecting some 115 flights per day.

The move comes after American already suspended use of the embattled aircraft through August, at a reported financial loss to the carrier of $350 million.

737 Max jets were grounded after deadly crashes on Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines, reportedly attributed to failures with the aircraft's unique anti-stall system that pitched the nose of the planes down.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link