Rudy Giuliani threatens $17 million legal action against Robert Mueller during Fox News interview

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s television defense attorney, said he was considering bringing a $17 million legal action against former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Giuliani was incensed that Mueller did not come to a prosecutorial conclusion on Trump’s obstruction of justice. Mueller laid out over ten instances of such obstruction but said he was prevented from bringing charges due to a Department of Justice regulation.

“It was a dereliction of duty,” Giuliani claimed.

“Why do you appoint an independent counsel, a special counsel? Theoretically there’s some kind of conflict, they are supposed to make a decision,” the former New York City mayor said.

Giuliani said he was considering a $17 million legal action against the special counsel.

“I think I might bring a qui tam action to get that money back for the government,” he said.

A qui tam action is a legal mechanism that allows a whistleblower exposing fraud to bring a lawsuit on behalf of the federal government.

“What a joke. I think Mueller has made a complete fool out of himself,” Giuliani said, unironically.

