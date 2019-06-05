Russia’s ability to manipulate social media is far worse than we previously thought: report
A new report reveals that Russia’s ability to manipulate Twitter before and during the 2016 presidential election is far worse than previously thought.
The cybersecurity firm Symantec offered that sobering conclusion in a report published Wednesday. It found that the Russian troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency began sowing the seeds of its disinformation and political divisiveness campaign long before the 2016 presidential election before kicking it into full effect during the campaign.
The key findings of the report included that “the operation was carefully planned, with accounts often registered months before they were used — and well in advance of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.” It also learned that the IRS had a “core group of main accounts,” which were utilized to manufacture original content for exacerbating divisiveness among both liberals and conservatives, targeting “the most disaffected elements of both camps.” This content included but was not limited to “‘fake news’ outlets.” A much larger pool of auxiliary accounts was used to amplify messages pushed out by the main accounts,” which instead of posing as political organizations or regional news outlets, pretended to be ordinary individuals.
“Most accounts were primarily automated, but they would frequently show signs of manual intervention, such as posting original content or slightly changing the wording of reposted contented, presumably in an attempt to make them appear more authentic and reduce the risk of their deletion,” Symantec said in its report. “Fake news accounts were set up to monitor blog activity and automatically push new blog posts to Twitter. Auxiliary accounts were configured to retweet content pushed out by the main accounts.”
The company also wrote that “while this propaganda campaign has often been referred to as the work of trolls, the release of the dataset makes it obvious that it was far more than that. It was planned months in advance and the operators had the resources to create and manage a vast disinformation network.”
When speaking with Michael McFaul, former President Barack Obama’s former ambassador to Russia, Salon learned about how Russian President Vladimir Putin has a global agenda, which McFaul dubbed “the Illiberal International.”
“[Vladimir] Lenin and his comrades created the Communist International. I do think Putin is leading something akin to an Illiberal International, not only in our country, but trying to find like-minded individuals, and movements and parties first and foremost, in Europe, in the United States and he’s investing in those relationships,” McFaul told Salon.
He later added, that if Putin succeeds in his goals, “the consequence, I think, is the end of the liberal international order. If he succeeds, that’s what he’s aiming to do. The breakup of states as you have in the UK, the breakup of alliances and NATO, the breakup of the European Union, those are all things that Putin thinks are in his national interest. Tragically, he had some wins lately.”
He concluded that Putin’s ultimate goal is “to weaken the West, and then after if everything worked out the way he liked – that we are just a collection of nation states – he will then forge bilateral relationships with Germany, with the UK, with United States, and with China. Which is to say that I think he’s sober enough about Russia’s potential in the next couple of decades to understand that in that world China would be first among equals. Key to his concept is that there would be several equals. It would become a multipolar world as opposed to a unipolar or bipolar world dominated by the United States and China.”
Group behind so-called ‘straight pride’ march is a right-wing organization with a tendency toward anti-Semitism
June is LGBTQ Pride Month but many homophobic activists find the celebrations so objectionable that they sought to collect snowflakes everywhere for a "Straight Pride" event. Now the group behind it is being unearthed as a right-wing organization with a propensity for anti-Semitism.
The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that it didn't take long for the group once they announced the march for straight people who feel they're an "oppressed majority." Far right activist Kyle Chapman is the founder and he's working with organizer Mark Sahady on the event.
Ex-White House official slams Trump on Vietnam: ‘Only thing vets hate more than a draft dodger is one who lies about it’
On Wednesday during his visit to the United Kingdom, President Donald Trump reiterated his dubious claim that he had a legitimate medical deferment from serving in the Vietnam war — but appeared to add that he didn't feel particularly compelled to do his part anyway because he "wasn't a fan" of the war.
Former White House official David Gergen pulled no punches on CNN's "OutFront."
"51 percent of people believe the United States should have stayed out of Vietnam; 57 percent of the 50 or older think that," said host Erin Burnett. "Obviously it was a divisive war. David, does that justify his comments as a sitting president of the United States?"
Rudy Giuliani’s ex-deputy calls BS on his former boss’ claim Trump can’t obstruct justice
Former Rudy Giuliani deputy Jeffrey Harris brought Republicans together to make an ad for Fox News that will air during "Fox & Friends" this week. It explains what obstruction of justice is and alleges that it's clear President Donald Trump committed it. In an interview with MSNBC host Ari Melber, Harris said he's speaking out because he believes in the law and it's clear this is a lawless administration.
"Every federal official takes an oath of office that says that you take the office without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion," Harris said. "And I think what we're seeing in the administration today is a purpose of evading the law and this country can't exist if that's what goes on."