Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ time in the White House marks ‘the death of an institution’: CNN reporter
On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will step down at the end of the month in a series of tweets.
After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
CNN reporter Abby Phillip explained that Sanders’ departure must be met with analysis of her short term. She noted that while in the role, Sanders acted in unusual ways and broke the record for not holding press briefings. She said Sanders’ tenure in the position marks the “death of an institution.”
“I think we should point out that Sarah’s job currently is to be the White House press secretary. And this is a White House that’s not held a press briefing in 94 days that is by far, a record for any White House in recent history,” she said.
Adding, “It really has marked something of a death of that institution in the United States government. So, I think as we mark her departure, we should also recognize that this has been something of an unprecedented tenure for a press secretary in an American White House.”
Watch below via CNN:
The former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will not miss departing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
McCabe happened to be in the middle of an interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace when President Donald Trump announced that Sanders would be leaving.
"I want to ask you about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s legacy. One of the things in the Mueller report is she indicated when she was interviewed that she made up from whole cloth the smears against Jim Comey," Wallace reminded.
Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Thursday speculated that Sarah Huckabee Sanders was leaving her position as the White House press secretary because of President Donald Trump's recent interview with ABC News.
"The timing of this is odd," Cavuto said. "Just after the George Stephanopoulos interview with the president, the hypothetical came up about accepting intelligence from a foreign source and the president of course reacted the way he did. He said yeah, I’d be open to it. Maybe he’s pointing the finger, why did you get me into this, Sarah Sanders?"
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the administration, President Donald Trump announced in a Thursday tweet.
"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump announced.
"She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job," Trump argued, despite her rarely holding press briefings.
"I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic," Trump argued.
