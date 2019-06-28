Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe accepts Ocasio-Cortez offer to visit US Capitol instead of the Trump White House

After multiple players on the US women’s national soccer team boycotted a White House invitation from President Donald Trump, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) offered a tour of the U.S. Capitol instead.

“It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome [Rapinoe] and the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Star player Megan Rapinoe, who has been feuding with Trump, replied to Ocasio-Cortez following her two goals in USA’s 2 – 1 victory over France.

“Consider it done, AOC,” Rapinoe replied.

That answer was a far cry from, “I’m not going to the f*cking White House.”