Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe accepts Ocasio-Cortez offer to visit US Capitol instead of the Trump White House
After multiple players on the US women’s national soccer team boycotted a White House invitation from President Donald Trump, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) offered a tour of the U.S. Capitol instead.
“It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome [Rapinoe] and the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
Star player Megan Rapinoe, who has been feuding with Trump, replied to Ocasio-Cortez following her two goals in USA’s 2 – 1 victory over France.
“Consider it done, AOC,” Rapinoe replied.
That answer was a far cry from, “I’m not going to the f*cking White House.”
It may not be the White House, but we'd be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they'd like. 🇺🇸

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019
Yes! 🇺🇸⚽️✨
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 29, 2019
The party’s on! 🥳 https://t.co/8evtIDxDsz
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 29, 2019