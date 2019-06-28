Quantcast
Texas Republican tells his GOP colleagues they need to learn ‘basic things’ — like how not to be a racist ‘assh*le’

Published

1 min ago

on

A Texas Republican warned that his party would keep shrinking if they continued acting like “assh*les.”

Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), the only black Republican in the House, made the remarks at a gathering organized by the Log Cabin Republicans, reported the Washington Blade.

“If you’re at least the age of 40 in most places across this country you have to whisper that you’re a Republican,” Hurd said. “This is a party that is shrinking. The party is not growing in some of the largest parts of our country.”

He blamed bad behavior by other Republicans for that trend line.

“Why is that? I’ll tell you — it’s real simple,” Hurd said. “Don’t be an assh*le. Don’t be a racist. Don’t be a misogynist, right? Don’t be a homophobe. These are real basic things that we all should learn when we were in kindergarten.”

