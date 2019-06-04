The View’s Whoopi Goldberg rips ‘anti-human’ Nikki Haley for bizarre attack on feminism

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg slammed former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley for claiming the pro-choice movement was somehow anti-feminist.

The former Trump administration official told an anti-abortion group that women who supported reproductive rights demanded conformity from women, which she argued was not “real feminism” — and Goldberg ripped her remarks as ridiculous.

“Let me get this straight,” Goldberg said. “So giving a women a choice about what to do with her body is anti-feminist because she — okay, look, I say it all the time. You have the right never to have an abortion. You have that right, and I support that.”

“But what about the 9-year-old girl who gets raped by a family member or some thug in the street?” she continued. “Why are you taking her mother’s discussion with her family, what their choice is, why are you taking it out of their hands? See to me, you taking choice from people is anti-human, so I don’t understand.”