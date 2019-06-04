The View’s Whoopi Goldberg rips ‘anti-human’ Nikki Haley for bizarre attack on feminism
“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg slammed former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley for claiming the pro-choice movement was somehow anti-feminist.
The former Trump administration official told an anti-abortion group that women who supported reproductive rights demanded conformity from women, which she argued was not “real feminism” — and Goldberg ripped her remarks as ridiculous.
“Let me get this straight,” Goldberg said. “So giving a women a choice about what to do with her body is anti-feminist because she — okay, look, I say it all the time. You have the right never to have an abortion. You have that right, and I support that.”
“But what about the 9-year-old girl who gets raped by a family member or some thug in the street?” she continued. “Why are you taking her mother’s discussion with her family, what their choice is, why are you taking it out of their hands? See to me, you taking choice from people is anti-human, so I don’t understand.”
A racist Subway manager refused to hire this black teen – now the manager is the one without a job
The manager of a Subway store in Texas was allegedly caught refusing to hire a potential applicant because of her skin color, according to ABC13 Eyewitness News.
Katelyn Simmons recently applied to work at the Subway restaurant, where her friend was also employed.
Simmons' friend checked with her manager about the application in a text message.
"Girl brought in her application. I'm leaving it on the table for you tomorrow," the employee said.
The manager replied, "Ok thanks. How she look?"
Priest tells women to cover their shoulders to protect men’s ‘purity’ – goes on anti-LGBT attack after being criticized
Catholic priest who took to Twitter Monday to urge women to dress "modestly" at church services to "protect" men's "purity" is getting criticized for what some are calling misogyny. And rather than listen to what others have to say,, Father Kevin Cusick is reveling in his 15 minutes of fame and using the attention to spread anti-LGBT tweets.Cusick himself notes he got "ratioed," meaning his remarks outraged so many that the comments far outweigh the likes and retweets. So he compared himself to Jesus on the cross.
‘No more silence’: Her kidnapping, sexual assault and murder stunned a town – and started a movement
Nine months and a long Arctic winter have come and gone since the abduction, sexual assault and murder of 10-year-old Ashley Johnson-Barr in the northwest Alaska hub community of Kotzebue.
Signs of Ashley can be found everywhere in this town of 3,200. At the cemetery, groups of kids gather at the purple-painted wooden cross marking her grave. They leave trinkets, teddy bears, necklaces, even sports medals. People slip bouquets of artificial flowers through the chain link fence at Rainbow Park, where the fifth grader was last seen playing on a Thursday evening in September.