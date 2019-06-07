‘This is not a time for dithering’: Former Hillary aide gives impassioned moral case for Democrats to impeach Trump

One of Hillary Clinton’s former top election strategists offered an impassioned for Democrats commencing with impeachment proceedings during a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat” with Ari Melber.

Peter Daou led digital operations on Clinton’s 2008 campaign and on Friday demanded Democrats step-up their game against President Donald Trump.

“Look, Ari, this is not a time for half-measures. We are facing a threat we’ve never faced before — certainly within our lifetimes — and that’s an autocrat as president, somebody with no respect for a rule of law,” he argued. “So this is not a time for dithering.”

“I don’t want to impugn the integrity of Nancy Pelosi or Rep [Jerry] Nadler (D-NY), who has been my rep for many years as a longtime New Yorker, but they are failing colossally at this point,” Daou continued.

“This is a moment where we rise to the challenge and there has to be accountability. If there is no accountability — and that means impeachment — then we are normalizing everything that has happened in the past two and a half years,” he said. “Every child that was stolen from a parent. Every single transgression, every time Donald Trump disgraced the office.”

“We can’t do that. It is on Democrats because that’s where impeachment starts,” he added.

Daou was so impassioned on the subject he said he was considering challenging Rep. Nadler in the 2020 Democratic Party primary for New York’s 10th congressional seat in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

