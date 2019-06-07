‘This is not a time for dithering’: Former Hillary aide gives impassioned moral case for Democrats to impeach Trump
One of Hillary Clinton’s former top election strategists offered an impassioned for Democrats commencing with impeachment proceedings during a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat” with Ari Melber.
Peter Daou led digital operations on Clinton’s 2008 campaign and on Friday demanded Democrats step-up their game against President Donald Trump.
“Look, Ari, this is not a time for half-measures. We are facing a threat we’ve never faced before — certainly within our lifetimes — and that’s an autocrat as president, somebody with no respect for a rule of law,” he argued. “So this is not a time for dithering.”
“I don’t want to impugn the integrity of Nancy Pelosi or Rep [Jerry] Nadler (D-NY), who has been my rep for many years as a longtime New Yorker, but they are failing colossally at this point,” Daou continued.
“This is a moment where we rise to the challenge and there has to be accountability. If there is no accountability — and that means impeachment — then we are normalizing everything that has happened in the past two and a half years,” he said. “Every child that was stolen from a parent. Every single transgression, every time Donald Trump disgraced the office.”
“We can’t do that. It is on Democrats because that’s where impeachment starts,” he added.
Daou was so impassioned on the subject he said he was considering challenging Rep. Nadler in the 2020 Democratic Party primary for New York’s 10th congressional seat in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Watch:
Georgia Republican whines about ‘the breakdown in honesty’ — because of ‘false allegations’ against Trump
On Friday, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) appeared on Fox News' "Outnumbered" and whined about how Democrats are talking about President Donald Trump. His remarks came in response to Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) noting that the president is continuing to engage in "obstructive acts."
"I wish the Democrats would stop saying the president committed crimes," said Collins. "They are just so blinded by rage at what's going on with this administration that they are willing to make false accusations pair that's where the breakdown in honesty with the American people and Congress has got to get better." He hinted that he might try to invoke House rules to prevent Democratic lawmakers from saying anything negative about Trump, a strategy Republicans outlined in a memo this week.
Breaking Banner
Steve Bullock wanted to complain about the DNC — but readers complained about him running for president instead of Senate
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was late to declare his candidacy in the Democratic presidential primary, and as a consequence, is falling short of the rules to qualify for the first presidential debate: to do so, he needs 65,000 unique donors or hit at least 1 percent in three consecutive certified polls. In response, he wrote an indignant manifesto on Daily Kos, touting his accomplishments and qualifications.
‘Sean is full of it’: MSNBC panel resorts to profanity to scorn Hannity’s outrage about Pelosi
On Friday, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace blasted Sean Hannity for calling the desire of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to see President Donald Trump prosecuted "despicable behavior" and something that "happens in banana republics," to the point that she and her guests let slip some profanity.
Wallace pointed out that Trump led rallies that chanted "Lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton, and that he tried to use the Justice Department to go after he and former FBI Director James Comey.
"As ludicrous as they are, as ridiculous as they sound for pointing fingers and accusing their political opponents for doing that which they have done, one of the most disturbing things the president did is ask his Justice Department and then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions investigate and prosecute and jail Jim Comey and Hillary Clinton," said Wallace. "So the notion that Sean Hannity has the capacity, and maybe he’s worth what they pay him that he can say those things with a straight face that it makes us a Banana Republic to talk about prosecuting our political rivals."