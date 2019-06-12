‘Toddler’ Trump drowned in ridicule after he angrily whines about ‘fake’ polls showing he’d lose

President Donald Trump dismissed polls showing him losing to various Democratic candidates as “fake” — and he was met with ridicule.

New polling by Quinnipiac University shows Trump losing head-to-head matchups with six Democratic hopefuls, just days after a New York Times report found Trump had instructed aides to lie about his poor performance in internal polls.

Trump took those efforts to mislead to a new level by writing off those polls as a media conspiracy to undermine his re-election campaign.

“The Fake News has never been more dishonest than it is today,” Trump tweeted. “Thank goodness we can fight back on Social Media. Their new weapon of choice is Fake Polling, sometimes referred to as Suppression Polls (they suppress the numbers). Had it in 2016, but this is worse.”

“The Fake (Corrupt) News Media said they had a leak into polling done by my campaign which, by the way and despite the phony and never ending Witch Hunt, are the best numbers WE have ever had,” he added. “They reported Fake numbers that they made up & don’t even exist. WE WILL WIN AGAIN!”

Other Twitter users weren’t persuaded.

You suck grandpa
— Jeremy Cantaloupes (@pharmasean) June 12, 2019

Fake News… Like your approval rating tweet? 50%??? What a joke. You continue to embarrass yourself on the daily.
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) June 12, 2019

Fake polling? You mean like Rasmussen, that dubious poll that you keep bragging about, despite the fact that it shows you at 50% approval? Who the hell brags about a fake poll showing that ONLY 50% of voters don't despise him?
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 12, 2019

Boohoo mr toddler doesn't like the polls and wants more Russian help. https://t.co/fETop6FCm1
— 🇺🇸David P. Smith #EqualityAct 🏳️‍🌈 (@RevDavidPSmith) June 12, 2019

Not sounding much like a stable genius today boss.
— Russell Firth (@rusfirth3) June 12, 2019

Well a fake president needs fake news
— donaldtrumpnewstoday (@irishrygirl) June 12, 2019

You still haven't figured out the difference between "their" and "there" yet you hold The codes.
— Bison Stew (@bison_stew) June 12, 2019

The scary reality of this is.. no matter how big he loses in 2020, he's going to refuse to give up position.
— Meggie (@MeggstaMiLLiON) June 12, 2019

Please stop whining. It's so embarrassing that our President, the most privileged and powerful man in the country, whines so much about EVERYTHING.
— David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) June 12, 2019

