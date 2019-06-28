Tom Cotton gets pounded for attempting to pin slavery on Kamala Harris: ‘You cannot be serious’
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (R) was the recipient of a flood of derision Thursday night after he tweeted some twisted history at Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former Vice President Joe Biden during the Democratic debate.
According to the deeply conservative Cotton, “Joe Biden & Kamala Harris are helpfully reminding Americans that the Democrats were the party of slavery, secession, & segregation. By contrast, the Republican Party was founded on & has always stood for the natural equality of all men & women.”
Twitter commenters almost did a universal eye-roll and were quick to disabuse the Republican lawmaker about his version of U.S. history, with one commenter sarcastically making the point: “Your last name symbolizes slavery and oppression.”
Then it was on — see below:
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris are helpfully reminding Americans that the Democrats were the party of slavery, secession, & segregation. By contrast, the Republican Party was founded on & has always stood for the natural equality of all men & women.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 28, 2019
Man you are going to be embarrassed when you learn about the "southern strategy" and party lines switching.
— BtownGal (@chefamybtown) June 28, 2019
This country was founded on slavery. It has deep seeded roots in racism. Political party has nothing to do with it. You’re reaching & it’s beyond offensive.
Truth is, you openly support a bigot, misogynist, xenophobic racist.
In supporting Trump, you & the GOP support all of it
— Trinity Resists (@TrinityResists) June 28, 2019
You cannot he serious. 😂
— jen (@Tostiemama) June 28, 2019
Tom Cotton helpfully reminds us that the Democratic Party has changed and has a diverse field of candidates, while the Republican Party is led by a white supremacist, supported by the KKK, neo-Nazis and white nationalists.ADVERTISEMENT
— "CRAZY" Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) June 28, 2019
Your last name symbolizes slavery and oppression.
— Hesiod Theogeny (@Hesiod2k11) June 28, 2019
And you remind us that the law of averages says if Arkansas produces someone as smart as @BillClinton it will also produce someone as dumb as @TomCottonAR
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 28, 2019
Republicans: Lol, the Democrats were the party of slavery and secession. We were the good guys 150 years ago, so that means something today for some reason.
Also Republicans: I ❤️ the confederate flag because something something my heritage
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 28, 2019
That plays well for the "I don't know any US history beyond 1865" crowd.🤦🏾♂️🙄
— T'Challa at ya boi!! (@hustledetector) June 28, 2019
You. Fucking. Halfwit.
— Harley Peyton (@HarleyPeyton) June 28, 2019
You filibustered a black woman’s nomination. Please just shut the fuck up you racist political terrorist. #cassandrabutts #DemDebate #DemDebate2
— jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) June 28, 2019
You didn’t do well in history classes, did you?
— J Michael Butler (@dr_mbutler) June 28, 2019
You take children from their parents and lock them in camps, you two-faced frass gibbon.
— Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) June 28, 2019
All of America right now pic.twitter.com/tzMOJitE6P
— Nick Katsikas (@NicholasKatsik2) June 28, 2019
There was one question about Iran in the first debate that resulted in a dust-up between Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio. There was another about what each candidate considers the greatest geopolitical threat, to which the answers were: China, nuclear war, climate change, the situation in Iran, Russia, North Korea and Donald Trump. For the first time in almost two decades nobody mentioned terrorism, which is a small sign of some sort of progress (although it would only take one attack for that to be back on the front burner.)
