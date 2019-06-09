Trump attacks Twitter with vague threat over ‘Freedom of Speech’ rights: ‘You are making a Giant Mistake!’

President Donald Trump has remained active on his Twitter account this morning by first attacking the the press and then, without any sense of irony, attacking Twitter for limiting the freedom of speech rights of conservatives.

Just minutes after calling the New York Times and CNN “the Enemy of the People,” Trump lashed out at Twitter because he thinks the social media platform is banning conservative voices.

“Twitter should let the banned Conservative Voices back onto their platform, without restriction. It’s called Freedom of Speech, remember. You are making a Giant Mistake!” he wrote.

You can see the tweet below: