Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump busted as a ‘complete idiot’ for threats against his own Fed chairman: ‘You would fail junior high economics’

Published

21 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump slammed his own Federal Reserve as an economic slowdown appears on the horizon.

The Federal Reserve could buy Trump some time by cutting interest rates ahead of the 2020 election, which could temporarily extend the historic 10-year economic expansion, and the president smacked Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman he chose in November 2017.

“Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn’t know what it is doing – raised rates far to fast (very low inflation, other parts of world slowing, lowering & easing) & did large scale tightening, $50 Billion/month, we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in U.S. history,” Trump tweeted.

“Think of what it could have been if the Fed had gotten it right,” he added. “Thousands of points higher on the Dow, and GDP in the 4’s or even 5’s. Now they stick, like a stubborn child, when we need rates cuts, & easing, to make up for what other countries are doing against us. Blew it!”

His claims — which he deleted and reposted without misspellings — were quickly fact-checked and ridiculed by other Twitter users.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump busted as a ‘complete idiot’ for threats against his own Fed chairman: ‘You would fail junior high economics’

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump slammed his own Federal Reserve as an economic slowdown appears on the horizon.

The Federal Reserve could buy Trump some time by cutting interest rates ahead of the 2020 election, which could temporarily extend the historic 10-year economic expansion, and the president smacked Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman he chose in November 2017.

"Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn’t know what it is doing - raised rates far to fast (very low inflation, other parts of world slowing, lowering & easing) & did large scale tightening, $50 Billion/month, we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in U.S. history," Trump tweeted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Democrats for Trump’ founder urges Trump to dump Pence or face defeat in 2020

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

On Monday, "Democrats for Trump" founder Andrew Stein wrote a column in the Wall Street Journal urging President Donald Trump to dismiss Vice President Mike Pence from his re-election ticket and instead choose former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as his running mate.

"I mean no disrespect for Mr. Pence, who's loyally served the president and the nation," wrote Stein. "But he's given Mr. Trump the help he can." Haley, in his reckoning, "may win over some moderate, suburban women."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Economic slowdown could complicate Trump’s re-election bid — but he might be able to escape consequences

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has overseen a historic economic expansion -- which turns 10 years old next week -- but signs of a slowdown are on the horizon as he seeks a second term.

Weaker job growth, reduced manufacturing activity and hints that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates all suggest a recession could complicate his re-election bid, especially if he continues pushing trade wars, reported Politico.

“The economy has been a tailwind for him, but by Election Day next year it will at best no longer be blowing,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “There is a reasonable probability that he will be facing an economic headwind for re-election with growth slowing to the point that unemployment is starting to rise next year, though a lot depends on what he does with the trade wars and what the Fed does in response.”

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]