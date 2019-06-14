Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump claims ex-White House counsel McGahn lied to Mueller ‘to make himself look good’ in snarling ABC interview

Published

1 min ago

on

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Donald Trump attacked former White House counsel Don McGahn, saying his testimony to special counsel Robert Mueller was irrelevant.

Speaking with the ABC host, Trump claimed McGahn “may have been confused” when he told Mueller that Trump instructed him several times to have the acting attorney general remove Mueller from investigating the White House.

“The story on that very simply, No. 1, I was never going to fire Mueller. I never suggested firing Mueller,” Trump lectured.

Pressed by the ABC host, Trump fired back, “I don’t care what [McGahn] says, it doesn’t matter.”

“Why would [McGahn] lie under oath?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“Because he wanted to make himself look like a good lawyer,” Trump said. “Or he believed it because I would constantly tell anybody that would listen — including you, including the media — that Robert Mueller was conflicted. Robert Mueller had a total conflict of interest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

ABC board rules against Trump — he may lose his liquor license for Trump DC Hotel

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

The House of Representatives may be refusing to initiate impeachment proceedings to determine if President Donald Trump is fit to be president, but he will soon face proceedings to see if his character is adequate for owning a bar.

At issue is the liquor license for Trump's infamous Washington, DC hotel.

The renewal of the license was challenged over whether Trump was fit to be owner. The Trump Organization sought to have the complaint dismissed, but the District of Columbia Alcoholic Beverage Control board denied the request.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Tensions surge in the Middle East as US accuses Iran of attacking tankers in the Gulf of Oman

Published

9 hours ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

The United States accused Iran of carrying out attacks that left two tankers ablaze in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, escalating tensions across the region and sending world oil prices soaring.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that Washington will defend its forces and allies in the region, and the United States pressed its case as the UN Security Council met to address the incident -- the second in a month in the strategic sea lane.

With tensions spiraling between Iran and the United States, the European Union called for "maximum restraint" as UN chief Antonio Guterres warned the world cannot afford a major confrontation in the Gulf.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Louise Linton explains why she feels ‘uncomfortable’ around Donald Trump, Jr

Published

10 hours ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

The wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin explained why she feels "uncomfortable" around Donald Trump, Jr.

Louise Linton made the revelations during a new interview with LA Magazine.

"Donald Trump Jr. is not in the administration. He’s a big advocate of big-game hunting—lions and elephants. Do you feel uncomfortable going to dinner with him?" Maer Roshan asked.

The magazine noted there was a long pause.

"Yes, I feel uncomfortable," Linton admitted.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link