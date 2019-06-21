Trump could face First Degree Rape charges in New York after E Jean Carroll accusation: Legal analyst Maya Wiley
President Donald Trump could face First Degree Rape charges in New York state following the shocking accusation of rape by author E. Jean Carroll.
Trump has denied the allegations — with an obvious lie — and said Carroll to “pay dearly” for making the accusation.
But the accusation and denial may not be where this #MeToo scandal ends, as Trump could face state charges, MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley explained to Chris Hayes on Friday.
Wiley noted, “New York state no longer has a statute of limitations on first-degree rape.”
“That doesn’t mean that in this case, she is necessarily saying she would bring a rape charge, but this would be a first — from what I understand of the facts, this was potentially a First Degree Rape case, which doesn’t have a statute of limitations and she has the coat,” Wiley explained. “So the other question I had, is did she get it dry cleaned or not?”
“There’s also the fact that in the case of Summer Zervos who you mentioned, she has a lawsuit that will go forward as of now. It’s set to go forward in which a court of law she is suing him for defamation because he called her a liar so what with it be litigated are the underlying facts,” Hayes noted.
“And the president can be deposed. All of this conversation that we have had in the Robert Mueller special counsel investigation does not apply to state law, it does not apply to civil actions,” Wiley replied. “The other question is whether we might see a civil action here.”
Trump’s 2016 communications chief quits Twitter after profanity-laden meltdown at Democrat Jerry Nadler
One of President Donald Trump's top 2016 advisors quit Twitter on Friday after a public meltdown against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
Miller, who was the "de facto communications director" for Trump's 2016 campaign, was brought on to professionalize the office.
But on Twitter, he suffered a public meltdown.
"You're gross, you fat f*ck," Miller reportedly tweeted about Nadler. "Fat f*cks gonna fat f*ck."
Protesters blockaded Hong Kong’s police headquarters to demand Carrie Lam step down
Thousands of protesters blockaded Hong Kong's police headquarters Friday evening, demanding the resignation of the city's pro-Beijing leader and the release of demonstrators arrested during the territory's worst political crisis in decades.
The latest protest comes after the government refused to meet the demands of demonstrators who have marched in their millions to oppose a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.
Opposition groups, after putting on the biggest political rallies in Hong Kong's history, have called for the complete withdrawal of the extradition legislation and for city leader Carrie Lam to step down.
Trump lashes out at the woman accusing him of rape — but his denial already includes at least one clear lie
In a horrifying piece for The Cut published Friday, journalist E. Jean Carroll joined the more than a dozen women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault and misconduct. Her story includes one of the worst allegations yet, that Trump forced her against a wall and raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago as she tried to fight him off.
The article already included a denial from the White House, but after the story was published, Trump issued a new statement attacking Carroll. And it included at least one clear lie.