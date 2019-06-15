Trump fires back at reports on his lousy polling with accusation of ‘the Greatest Presidential Harassment of all time’

President Donald Trump started off his Saturday morning Twitter harangue by disregarding reports that his own internal 2020 polling shows him losing badly in key battleground states by saying things are great and that he is the subject of “the Greatest Presidential Harassment of all time.”

According to Trump’s tweet: “Despite the Greatest Presidential Harassment of all time by people that are very dishonest and want to destroy our Country, we are doing great in the Polls, even better than in 2016, and will be packed at the Tuesday Announcement Rally in Orlando, Florida. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

You can see the tweet below:

Despite the Greatest Presidential Harassment of all time by people that are very dishonest and want to destroy our Country, we are doing great in the Polls, even better than in 2016, and will be packed at the Tuesday Announcement Rally in Orlando, Florida. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019 Raw Story is now on Instagram. Get our latest stories and

