WATCH: Trump stops ABC film crew to restart interview after his chief of staff coughed
President Donald Trump was very displeased when his chief of staff had the audacity to cough or sneeze during his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. The full interview finally aired on “20/20” Sunday, showing the president in the Oval Office and outside in the Rose Garden.
The ABC interview showed the moment where Mick Mulvaney coughed, and Trump stopped the interview abruptly.
The two were discussing why Trump wouldn’t release his taxes.
“It’s a fantastic financial statement,” Trump said as the coughing began.
“It’s a fantastic financial statement,” he repeated again, this time without the cough.
“If you’re going to cough, please, leave the room,” Trump said.
Stephanopoulos appeared to think it was a joke and the inflection in Trump’s voice sounded a little over the top for nothing more than a cough but his face remained displeased.
“Oh my God,” Trump says, shaking his head.
“OK, do you want to do that a little differently, then?” Trump asks.
“Yeah, we just changed the angle,” the camera crew said.
“So, at some point,” Trump begins to say as the camera continues to situate itself.
Trump paused until the camera was focused back on him. “So, at some point, I look forward to, frankly I’d like to have people see my financial statement,” he went on.
Watch the clip below:
WATCH: Trump stops ABC film crew to restart interview after his chief of staff coughed
President Donald Trump was very displeased when his chief of staff had the audacity to cough or sneeze during his interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. The full interview finally aired on "20/20" Sunday, showing the president in the Oval Office and outside in the Rose Garden.
The ABC interview showed the moment where Mick Mulvaney coughed, and Trump stopped the interview abruptly.
The two were discussing why Trump wouldn't release his taxes.
Trump spends ABC interview trying to discredit Robert Mueller as ‘conflicted’
President Donald Trump spent most of his interview with George Stephanopoulos blasting Special Counsel Robert Mueller, while he incorrectly quoted the report he published.
"I don't care what he says. It doesn't matter," Trump said when Stephanopoulos cited the Mueller report. "He wanted to show everyone what a good counsel he was. Now, he may have gotten confused said with that fact that I've always said, 'Robert Mueller was conflicted. He had numerous conflicts. One of them was the fact that he applied for to job to be the FBI director -- the head of the FBI. And, by the way --"
Stephanopoulos stepped in to say that former top aide Steve Bannon said that it never happened.
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump whines: ‘My life has always been a fight’
The full interview with President Donald Trump finally aired on ABC Sunday, revealing the shocking way that he views his life.
Trump lamented that he's had such a hard life, as the son of multi-millionaires who paid to get him out of trouble multiple times.
"You're a fighter. You, you, it feels like you're in a constant kind of churn--" host George Stephanopoulos began.
"Yeah, uh, my life has always been a fight," Trump said. "And I enjoy that I guess, I don't know if I enjoy it or not, I guess -- sometimes I have false fights like the Russian witch hunt. That's a false fight. That's a made-up, uh, hoax. And I had to fight that."