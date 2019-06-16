WATCH: Trump stops ABC film crew to restart interview after his chief of staff coughed

President Donald Trump was very displeased when his chief of staff had the audacity to cough or sneeze during his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. The full interview finally aired on “20/20” Sunday, showing the president in the Oval Office and outside in the Rose Garden.

The ABC interview showed the moment where Mick Mulvaney coughed, and Trump stopped the interview abruptly.

The two were discussing why Trump wouldn’t release his taxes.

“It’s a fantastic financial statement,” Trump said as the coughing began.

“It’s a fantastic financial statement,” he repeated again, this time without the cough.

“If you’re going to cough, please, leave the room,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephanopoulos appeared to think it was a joke and the inflection in Trump’s voice sounded a little over the top for nothing more than a cough but his face remained displeased.

“Oh my God,” Trump says, shaking his head.

“OK, do you want to do that a little differently, then?” Trump asks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, we just changed the angle,” the camera crew said.

“So, at some point,” Trump begins to say as the camera continues to situate itself.

Trump paused until the camera was focused back on him. “So, at some point, I look forward to, frankly I’d like to have people see my financial statement,” he went on.

Watch the clip below: