Trump gloated about John McCain’s cancer and cruelly mocked Meghan for crying: Michael Wolff

Published

6 mins ago

on

In the latest tell-all book about the Trump presidency, “Siege: Trump Under Fire,” journalist Michael Wolff claims that Donald Trump leveled mean insults at everyone in his vicinity — including supporters.

The Daily Mail reports that the book includes incidents in which Trump meanly mocked prominent figures, including Meghan McCain, around her father’s death.

“When she hears my name she always looks like she’s going to cry. Like her father,” Trump allegedly said. He also made fun of her weight, nicknaming her “donut.”

“Very, very tough family. Boo hoo, boo hoo,” Trump added.

Wolff claims that when McCain made his tumor diagnosis public in July 2017 Trump said, “You see? You see what can happen?” He would then “mime an exploding head,” Wolff claims.

As McCain got sicker, Trump complained that he was not a “good enough sport” to quit his Senate seat and let one of Trump’s allies take it over. He also saw John McCain’s deadly brain tumor as a twisted kind of “personal validation.”

McCain has been a major critic of the president. But Trump also reportedly derided his close associates.

Trump allegedly observed that Rudy Giuliani has ‘crazy, crazy eyes’ and ‘looks like a mental patient,” Wolff claims in his book.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Here’s how House Democrats can cripple Trump — without Mueller’s help

Published

1 min ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin complimented House Democrats for their plan to hold hearings on special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the campaign and administration of Donald Trump -- and suggested they can do additional damage to the president's reputation without him.

In an interview with former prosecutor Mimi Rocah, Rubin said the attorney saw this as a good first step to educate the public about what the Mueller report actually states, with Rocah suggesting, "Having non-partisan former prosecutors explain how Trump’s conduct constitutes obstruction of justice in ways that Mueller felt he could not makes total sense,” while stating the scheduled appearance of Watergate figure John Dean added an interesting twist.

Paul Manafort to be held in solitary confinement in notoriously violent Rikers jail

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's former campaign advisor, Paul Manafort, is likely to end up in Rikers Island, the notorious New York City jail, reports the New York Times.

Manafort has been serving his seven-and-a-half year long prison sentence in Pennsylvania. However, he was also indicted on mortgage fraud charges by the Manhattan district attorney. Those charges ensure he'll still spend time in prison even if he's pardoned on federal charges by Donald Trump.

While the 70-year-old awaits arraignment on those charges, he'll likely be housed in Rikers, the Times notes.

