Trump in full Twitter meltdown after disastrous ABC interview: ‘Really bad people SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN!’
The morning after ABC aired an interview with Donald Trump saying he would be willing to accept dirt on political opponents — which even has conservatives questioning the president’s judgment — Trump went on a Twitter rant about the 2016 investigation into his campaign.
In a series of tweets, the president lashed out at Democratic lawmakers with an all-cap accusation that his campaign had been spied upon.
You can see the tweets below:
When Senator @MarkWarnerVA spoke at length, and in great detail, about extremely negative information on me, with a talented entertainer purporting to be a Russian Operative, did he immediately call the FBI? NO, in fact he didn’t even tell the Senate Intelligence Committee of….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
….which he is a member. When @RepAdamSchiff took calls from another person, also very successfully purporting to be a Russian Operative, did he call the FBI, or even think to call the FBI? NO! The fact is that the phony Witch Hunt is a giant scam where Democrats,…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
….and other really bad people, SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN! They even had an "insurance policy" just in case Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Democrats lost their race for the Presidency! This is the biggest & worst political scandal in the history of the United States of America. Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
