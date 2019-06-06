Quantcast
Trump-linked lobbying firm busted for suspicious $22,500 payment to Giuliani’s Ukrainian investigator

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report from the Daily Beast’s “Pay Dirt” investigatory group, a high-powered Washington D.C. lobbying firm shelled out over $20,000 dollars to a Republican-linked investigator who has been looking to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Beast reports that D.C.-based Ballard Partners wrote a check for $22,500 last September to Lev Parnas, an executive at the firm Global Energy Producers, who has been working hand-in-hand with Giuliani and other Trump aides who have been looking at Biden.

“Parnas and his partner at the company, Igor Fruman, have teamed up with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to solicit damaging information in Ukraine about Biden and his son Hunter,” the report states, adding, “Global Energy Producers was formed last year to try to get a piece of U.S.-backed plans to construct a new energy-trading infrastructure in Ukraine, which the Trump administration is seeking as a means of blunting Russian influence in the region. The company quickly began writing five- and six-figure checks to prominent Republican political groups.”

According to a spokesman for Ballard, Raj Shah, the payment “has nothing to do whatsoever with Mr. Parnas’ reported efforts related to Ukraine and Rudy Giuliani.”

The report states, “Parnas, meanwhile, has ingratiated himself with prominent Republicans beyond Giuliani: In the last year, he’s been spotted rubbing shoulders with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and GOP lobbyist Matt Schlapp, the husband of top White House communications aide Mercedes Schlapp.”

Asked for an explanation of the payment — revealed in a Florida lawsuit over a $500,000 movie deal gone bad — a spokesman for Parnas did not respond to a request for a statement when contacted by the Beast’s Lachlan Markay.

According to the New York Times’ Ken Vogel, Ballard is claiming that the $22,500 check was for a referral of business from Parnas unrelated to Ukraine and was issued months apart from Trump aides looking into Biden and the Ukraine.

You can read more here (subscription required).

 

 

How China’s experience with Trump taught Mexico to derail his trade tariffs

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has been going country by country attacking the trade agreements and working to unmake them. In the absence of those deals, costs are going up for companies, which are being passed along to consumers. Monday is the deadline for the deal with Mexico to be made, but the negotiations aren't going well.

‘These are soldiers — not painters’: Trump ripped for ordering troops to spend month painting his border fence

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is ordering American soldiers to deploy to the border and paint sections of the fence there to improve their aesthetic appearance.

CBS News reports that the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday notified lawmakers that an unspecified number of service members were being sent to the California border town of Calexico to spend approximately 30 days painting the border fence.

“While the primary purpose is to improve the aesthetic appearance of the wall, there may also be an operational benefit based on our experience with painted barrier in Nogales, Arizona,” DHS said in its letter to Congress.

Ex-Ted Cruz campaign manager being showered with taxpayer dollars as he works to re-elect Republicans

Published

55 mins ago

on

June 6, 2019

By

Tax-payers are being forced to foot the bill to help elect Republicans, according to the Daily Beast.

A former campaign manager for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), named Jeff Roe, is working with dozens of high profile candidates party groups through one of his companies. In another company he runs, he's working with those same members to create direct mail that elected officials can send out under their franking privileges.

