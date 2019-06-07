Trump-loving evangelist praises president for his decency towards journalists even though they treat him ‘worse than a dog’
In an interview for Blaze TV, an evangelist explained how he started out not liking Donald Trump as a candidate but has grown to love him since he became president — and that appreciation extends to how the president treats the press.
Despite video evidence that shows Trump berating journalists, having microphones yanked away from them and calling them purveyors of “fake news,” televangelist James Robison claimed that Trump is a good and decent man working in difficult circumstances.
Speaking with host Chad Prather, Robison explained his developing relationship with Trump, after being asked by the host, “How can a person who claims to be a [believer in God] support a guy like Donald Trump with his history and the way that he has handled himself over the years and how he handles himself today?”
After Robison cited the Biblical story of Simon Peter who denied Jesus three times, the Christian explained why he grew to love Trump despite the New York businessman being his initial last choice to be president.
“Something began to happen,” he elaborated.“This man kept standing there and saying, ‘I really want to make America great again, we can make America great again.’ The common sense people [understand] that nanny state radical socialism and an out-of-control progressive liberal socialist government was not right. They could see it.”
As a sign of Trump’s decency, Robison said to look no further than how he has treated the press since entering the Oval Office.
“Watch how he treats the media who treats him worse than a dog,” Robison said. “They never say anything good about him. Nothing, ever. And he stands there and politely answers the questions of the very people who are determined to destroy him.”
12-year-old girl hails Uber ride from mom’s phone — and jumps to her death from Orlando parking garage
A 12-year-old Florida girl hailed a ride from an Uber driver, who took her to a parking garage where she jumped to her death.
The family of Benita “BB” Diamond is demanding answers after the girl used her mother's phone to download the ride-sharing app in the middle of the night Jan. 10 and order a ride to downtown Orlando, reported WESH-TV.
The girl used her mother's phone because hers had been locked, paid for the 20-mile ride using a gift card she'd gotten for Christmas.
Horrific homophobic violence in London: Men beat up lesbian couple who refused to kiss in front of them
A same-sex couple traveling on a double-decker bus in London say they were beaten bloody by four men after they refused to kiss in front of them.Melania Geymonat, who is 28, told BBC News she experiences "a lot of verbal violence all the time," but has never been physically attacked for being gay.
"There were at least four of them," Geymonat wrote about the May 30 hate crime on her Facebook page on Wednesday, calling it "CHAUVINIST, MISOGYNISTIC AND HOMOPHOBIC VIOLENCE."
"They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us ‘lesbians’ and describing sexual positions," she says.
Trumps brutally mocked for pretending to be America’s royal family on state visit with Queen
On Friday, liberal author Molly Jong-Fast excoriated the attempt by President Donald Trump's children to behave like a family dynasty in an article for The Bulwark, a Trump-skeptic conservative publication.
"We should have known that the president who made up a fake coat of arms would be all too happy to bring along his four adult children to hobnob with what he considers to be their British counterparts," wrote Jong-Fast. "But as royal families go, the Trumps aren't the Windsors. Or the Bushes. Or the Kennedys. Or the Kardashians, even. The Trumps are more like the Habsburgs" — the old Austrian imperial family infamous for centuries of inbreeding.