Trump-loving evangelist praises president for his decency towards journalists even though they treat him ‘worse than a dog’

In an interview for Blaze TV, an evangelist explained how he started out not liking Donald Trump as a candidate but has grown to love him since he became president — and that appreciation extends to how the president treats the press.

Despite video evidence that shows Trump berating journalists, having microphones yanked away from them and calling them purveyors of “fake news,” televangelist James Robison claimed that Trump is a good and decent man working in difficult circumstances.

Speaking with host Chad Prather, Robison explained his developing relationship with Trump, after being asked by the host, “How can a person who claims to be a [believer in God] support a guy like Donald Trump with his history and the way that he has handled himself over the years and how he handles himself today?”

After Robison cited the Biblical story of Simon Peter who denied Jesus three times, the Christian explained why he grew to love Trump despite the New York businessman being his initial last choice to be president.

“Something began to happen,” he elaborated.“This man kept standing there and saying, ‘I really want to make America great again, we can make America great again.’ The common sense people [understand] that nanny state radical socialism and an out-of-control progressive liberal socialist government was not right. They could see it.”

As a sign of Trump’s decency, Robison said to look no further than how he has treated the press since entering the Oval Office.

“Watch how he treats the media who treats him worse than a dog,” Robison said. “They never say anything good about him. Nothing, ever. And he stands there and politely answers the questions of the very people who are determined to destroy him.”

Watch the video below: