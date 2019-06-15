Trump questions US military over reports of UFOs and doubts existence of extraterrestrial life in ABC interview

In the most recent excerpt from his interview with ABC host George Stephanopoulos, President Donald Trump expressed skepticism at the existence of UFOs despite recent revelations from the Pentagon of sightings.

Asked about alien visitations, Trump was curt and dismissive.

“I think it’s probably — I want them to think whatever they think. They do say, and I’ve seen, and I’ve read, and I’ve heard. And I did have one very brief meeting on it. But people are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particular,” Trump explained.

Asked if there was a case to be made for the existence of extraterrestrial life, the president replied, “Well, I think my great pilots would know. Our great pilots would know. They see things a little bit different from the past. So we’re going to see. We’re watching, and you’ll be the first to know.”

According to Joseph Gradisher, spokesperson for Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, “There have been a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated air space in recent years. “For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the [U.S. Air Force] take these reports very seriously and investigate each and every report. As part of this effort, the Navy has updated and formalized the process by which reports of any such suspected incursions can be made to the cognizant authorities.”

You can read more about Trump and UFOs here.