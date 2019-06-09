Quantcast
Trump says ‘total loser’ MSNBC host was never his friend — in midnight Twitter meltdown against the press

Six minutes before midnight on Saturday, the president of the United States publicly denied ever having a friendship with a television host.

Hours after attacking MSNBC, President Donald Trump attacked MSNBC anchor Donny Deutsch, the host of the new show “Saturday Night Politics.”

“Little Donny Deutsch, whose show, like his previous shoebiz (sic) tries, is a disaster, has been saying that I had been a friend of his. This is false,” Trump tweeted.

He then broadened his attack to include CNN anchor Erin Burnett.

“He, and separately Erin Burnett, used to beg me to be on episodes of the Apprentice (both were bad), but that was it. Hardly knew him, other than to know he was, and is, a total loser. When he makes statements about me, they are made up, he knows nothing,” Trump argued.

Eight minutes after midnight, Trump seemed to realize how his tweet was being perceived.

“I know it is not at all ‘presidential’ to hit back at the corrupt media, or people who work for the corrupt media, when they make false statements about me or the Trump administration. Problem is, if you don’t hit back, people believe the fake news is true. So we’ll hit back,” Trump said.

He did not cite any false statements that were made.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Chick-fil-A complaints ignored by voters as San Antonio mayor wins re-election in Saturday runoff

June 8, 2019

San Antonio Mayor Ron NirenBerg was re-elected on Saturday in a runoff that KENS-TV described as "brawling."

"Nirenberg had 51.56 percent of the votes and District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse had 48.44 percent following the count of early votes, a 2,775 vote advantage for the incumbent mayor," KENS-TV reported. "With more than 97 percent of votes counted on election, Nirenberg had retained a lead of more than 2,600 votes."

Continue Reading
 

Mexico joins the New York Times in debunking Trump’s claims about what he got for calling off his trade war

June 8, 2019

President Donald Trump's claims about why he ended his trade war with Mexico collapsed under scrutiny during the first 24-hours after he claimed victory.

On Saturday, The New York Times published a bombshell report that Mexico's supposed concessions had actually been agreed to before Trump launched his trade war. That fact essentially made Trump's claims of victory -- or even the need to launch the trade war in the first place -- were all based on lies.

Continue Reading
 

