Trump snarls at undocumented immigrants with ‘DEPORTED!’ Twitter rant

President Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning Twitter attacks by going after undocumented immigrants with a warning that ICE is coming after them.

Prior to a reported round-up planned for Sunday, the president tweeted: “he people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying.”

He then added, “When people come into our Country illegally, they will be DEPORTED!”

You can see his tweets below:

The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying. Raw Story is now on Instagram. Get our latest stories and

exclusive videos. Click to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT