Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham of Fox News just lost a major advertiser

1 hour ago

On Thursday,  Bayer announced that they would stop advertising on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s and Laura Ingraham’s shows.

The move comes after the shows unprecedented use of racist and derogatory language. Both shows have pushed conspiracy theories and made bigoted remarks about immigrants.

The move was announced on Twitter via Popular information. Read the thread below.

