Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham of Fox News just lost a major advertiser

On Thursday, Bayer announced that they would stop advertising on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s and Laura Ingraham’s shows.

The move comes after the shows unprecedented use of racist and derogatory language. Both shows have pushed conspiracy theories and made bigoted remarks about immigrants.

The move was announced on Twitter via Popular information. Read the thread below.

1. EXCLUSIVE: Bayer stops advertising on Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. Two of Fox News’ primetime hosts have lost their most prominent remaining brand advertiser https://t.co/NDXPnfGjhU — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 6, 2019

2. The company has not made a public statement, but https://t.co/Gl6evXRDcZ learned of the move from a source familiar with Bayer’s decision-making The company’s reconsideration comes after Bayer’s return to Tucker Carlson went viral & not in a good way https://t.co/NDXPnfGjhU pic.twitter.com/gH22kQe4Wg — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 6, 2019

3. This is proof that accountability journalism and citizen activism can materially change corporate behavior Your voice matters — especially when you are armed with the facts. If you want more information like this, sign up for my newsletter at https://t.co/Gl6evXRDcZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 6, 2019

4. There are still several brands sticking with Carlson/Ingraham. But Bayer was a big one. https://t.co/dezYKbXO9Z — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 6, 2019