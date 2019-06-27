Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Unhinged’ Meghan McCain hurls obscenities at The View’s executive producer in front of audience: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Meghan McCain’s job is safe on “The View” — although producers and her co-hosts are growing increasingly tired of her antics.

Sources told the Daily Mail that McCain blew up at the show’s producers in front of the studio audience after moderator Whoopi Goldberg had to restart a segment Tuesday after she confused a law professor with a Justice Department official.

McCain confused Warren Binford, a Willamette College law professor who described horrific conditions at child detention facilities, with Sarah Fabian, a Justice Department lawyer she described as a “holdover from the Obama administration.”

Goldberg ended the segment and intended to restart it after a commercial break, but sources said McCain lost her cool and shouted profanities at the production crew.

“Meghan became unhinged!” said a source with the show. “She screamed, ‘This is some bullsh*t! What are you producers good for?'”

The source said some of the producers ran over to calm her down — “as usual” — but that didn’t work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before they could, she turned to the show’s executive producer Brian Teta and said, ‘You motherf*cker, how could you let this happen to me?'” the source said. “All of this happened in front of the live studio audience.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin had to issue a legal note later in the show, clarifying the difference between Binford and Fabian: “Two different women, two different topics.”

McCain interrupted to admit the mistake was hers: “I screwed up. Thank you for fixing it, Sunny.”

Sources from the show said ABC’s human resources met with McCain after the live broadcast to discuss her language toward Teta, but sources from the show said they don’t expect any action to be taken against her because she has a powerful ally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Top ABC News executive James Goldston is Meghan’s biggest fan,” the source said. “Despite what she’s done to morale behind the scenes at the show and despite the viewer feedback on her being dreadful, he’s enamored with her family legacy.”

“At this point,” the source added, “Meghan is starring in the talk show version of ‘How To Get Away With Murder.'”

An ABC News spokesperson told the Daily Mail that McCain’s outburst toward Teta was “playful and nothing more.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How Donald Trump and his favorite morning show ‘Fox & Friends’ reviewed the first Democratic debate

Published

1 min ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

The reviews from the right are in: President Donald Trump took shots at the left-leaning cable network MSNBC after technical difficulties brought the first Democratic presidential debate to a standstill. Meanwhile, the co-hosts of "Fox & Friends" found themselves "scratching their heads" over the decision of three of the candidates on stage who answered multiple questions in Spanish.

"BORING!" Trump wrote in his one-word review on Twitter as the two-hour debate drug on Wednesday night.

Midway through the evening, when audio issues required moderators Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow to call an early commercial break, Trump added, "@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Charles Blow drops the hammer on ‘sexual predator’ Trump in brutally blunt NYT column

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

In a harsh and uncompromising column for the New York Times, political commentator Charles Blow expressed nothing but disgust about the latest sexual assault allegations levied against Donald Trump and despaired that Americans have become so numb to accusations against the president that he is not sure anything can stop him from being re-elected.

Beginning, " I am simply disgusted by what’s happening in America," Blow immediately added, "My political differences with this president and his accomplices in Congress — and now on the Supreme Court — are only part of the reason. Indeed, those differences may not be the lesser reason, and that, for me, says a lot."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

First Democratic debate: Elizabeth Warren persists — but Julián Castro is the star

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 27, 2019

By

With two dozen candidates announced and the possibility of ousting Donald Trump in the 2020 elections on voters' brains, the anticipation for the first of many Democratic primary debates, held in Miami on Wednesday night, was at a high pitch. But that can only be matched by the cynicism of our era. It was worth wondering whether, despite all the hype, this debate could even matter?

Good news, for once: The answer is yes.

Because most voters just vote for whoever their party nominates, debates don't matter "once we get to the general," University of Wisconsin political science professor Kenneth Mayer recently told Salon in a video interview.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

The 2020 election needs you. There are 18 months until the election, and the Supreme Court is on the line. I'm trying to add journalists to do more exclusive reports. Let me get rid of the ads for you, and put your support toward 100% progressive reporting. Want to ensure your voice is heard? Join me and restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

HELP TAKE BACK AMERICA
close-link