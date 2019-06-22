US blocks more Chinese tech firms on national security concerns
The US Commerce Department blacklisted five Chinese tech entities Friday in a new move against Beijing’s supercomputing industry likely to raise tensions ahead of a meeting between President Trump and Xi Jinping next week.
The notice targets Sugon — a prominent Chinese supercomputer manufacturer — along with three of its microchip subsidiaries and a computing institute owned by the People’s Liberation Army.
All of the entities will be effectively barred from obtaining US technology after the government determined they were “acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.”
Trade tensions between the world’s top two economies have spilled over into the tech sector in recent months, with Trump’s administration moving to essentially ban Chinese tech firm Huawei from the huge US market on security grounds.
In May, it added Huawei to an “entity list” of companies barred from receiving US-made components without permission from Washington, though the company was granted a 90-day reprieve.
Facebook and Google have since both announced they will move to cut off Huawei in order to comply with the US sanctions, further isolating the Chinese tech giant.
Beijing has responded with threats to release its own blacklist of “unreliable” foreign companies and individuals that appears aimed at pressuring foreign companies to maintain commercial relations with Huawei.
Earlier this month, Beijing summoned executives from American firms Dell and Microsoft and South Korea’s Samsung, among others, to warn them that any moves to ramp down their businesses in China may lead to retaliation, The New York Times reported.
Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi are set to meet next week on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.
After Oregon Republicans scurry off to avoid voting on climate bill, Governor Kate Brown sends state police to bring them back
"It is absolutely unacceptable that the Senate Republicans would turn their backs on their constituents who they are honor-bound to represent here in this building."
The prospect of mitigating the climate crisis sent Oregon state Senate Republicans scurrying into hiding Thursday, fleeing a vote that would place strong restrictions on emissions in the state.
On Friday, Governor Kate Brown ordered the Oregon State Police to locate the 11 senators and bring them back to do their jobs.
CNN’s Tapper busts Trump for lying about Pentagon’s Iran attack casualty numbers
In a pair of tweets on late Friday night, CNN host Jake Tapper reported that a Department of Defense official claimed Donald Trump was lying when he said he was given collateral damage assessments at the last minute which caused him to call off a military assault on Iran on Thursday night.
According to Tapper: "Defense official tells me: 'Collateral damage assessments or battle damage assessments are one of the first things that happen in these planning meetings when coming up with options for the president."
For many NBA players, finding a better high school was critical to success
<p>When University of Southern California freshman Kevin Porter, Jr., became a first-round NBA draft pick on June 20, he spoke about the hardships he’d faced.</p>
<p>“I been battling through adversity all my life. Still am,” Porter <a href="http://www.espn.com/videohub/video/clip/_/id/27020928/categoryid/2459788">told ESPN</a> after he became the final first-round draft pick.</p>
<p>Porter explained how he wore No. 4 jersey at USC to honor his father, who was shot and killed when Porter was just 4 years old.</p>
<p>In many ways, Porter’s story reflects the collective experience of 10 professional athletes I interviewed to learn more about how they overcame their difficult childhoods. I was interested as a <a href="https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Robert_Book">researcher in sports psychology</a>, and because I have a decade of teaching and coaching experience in a community in Atlanta.</p>