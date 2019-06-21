Watch CNN’s John Avlon destroy Trump’s dream of winning re-election with only his base
During his “Reality Check” segment on CNN’s “New Day” analyst John Avlon took a hard look at President Donald Trump’s boast in Orlando that he could be re-elected with only the support of his rabid base — and then disabused the president of the notion.
At his rally on Tuesday night, Trump claimed he didn’t need additional voters to remain in the Oval Office after the 2020 election, telling his adoring fans, “I think my base is so strong, I’m not sure I have to do that.”
According to Avlon, the president is bluffing.
“Donald Trump doesn’t need no stinking swing voters to get re-elected,” Avlon smirked as he began. “He said ‘I think my base is so strong, I don’t think I have to do that,’ and this is play to the base on steroids but it fits the way he’s governed.”
“Trump is massively popular within the Republican Party,” the CNN analyst continued. “But he’s the only president in the history of Gallup polling never to be above 50 percent approval rating in his presidency and no president has been re-elected with a net negative rating. He can’t ignore swing voters and be re-elected and that’s because the base isn’t big enough to win on its own.”
“Only 30 percent of Americans identify as Republican, Democrats 31 percent while independents are at 38 percent, ” he elaborated. “.Donald Trump won the independent vote over Hillary Clinton 46 percent to 42 percent. In part that may be because Trump was seen as less conservative. Democrats won independent voters big-time in the 2018 midterms by a 12-point margin and that’s three times what Trump won them by before — and that trend is not Trump’s friend.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Noam Chomsky: The real election meddling isn’t coming from Russia
Alan MacLeod interviewed Noam Chomsky via Skype on March 13, 2018, for MacLeod’s new book Propaganda in the Information Age: Still Manufacturing Consent. They discussed the origins of the classic work of media criticism (co-authored with Edward Herman) Manufacturing Consent, the role of that book’s “propaganda model” today, Google and Facebook, Donald Trump and Russia, fake news and Syria. This is a lightly edited transcript.
2020 Election
Watch CNN’s John Avlon destroy Trump’s dream of winning re-election with only his base
During his "Reality Check" segment on CNN's "New Day" analyst John Avlon took a hard look at President Donald Trump's boast in Orlando that he could be re-elected with only the support of his rabid base -- and then disabused the president of the notion.
At his rally on Tuesday night, Trump claimed he didn't need additional voters to remain in the Oval Office after the 2020 election, telling his adoring fans, "I think my base is so strong, I'm not sure I have to do that."
According to Avlon, the president is bluffing.
"Donald Trump doesn't need no stinking swing voters to get re-elected," Avlon smirked as he began. "He said 'I think my base is so strong, I don't think I have to do that,' and this is play to the base on steroids but it fits the way he's governed."
2020 Election
Voters believe American is in a steep decline — and almost half blame Trump: WSJ
According to a summation of a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll, the WSJ reveals that Americans have grown increasingly pessimistic that the country's problems can be turned around due to the toxic atmosphere in Washington D.D. -- with Donald Trump fingered as the main culprit.
"Americans have little faith the U.S. political system can address long-term challenges and are skeptical the nation remains committed to foundational tenets such as the free market, majority rule, and tolerance," the Journal begins before adding, "The results come just ahead of the nation’s 243rd birthday and as partisan divisions grow. President Trump’s tenure has been marked by extraordinary clashes with Congress and the courts on his proposed border wall, trade, budgeting, and congressional oversight."