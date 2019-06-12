WATCH: Trump babbles nonsensically when asked why he said he’d stop spying on Kim Jong-un

President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a strange and nonsensical response when he was asked why he said earlier this week that the CIA under his watch would no longer recruit Kim Jong-un’s family members to work as spies.

During an angry rant in front of reporters on Tuesday, the president seemed apologetic about reports that the CIA had used Kim’s half-brother as a spy on the regime.

“I saw the information about the CIA with respect to his… half-brother and I would tell him that would not happen under my auspice, that’s for sure,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t let that happen under my auspices.”

When asked about this statement, the president seemed to deny making it, then admitted he said it but then claimed he was being misinterpreted.

“No, it’s not what I meant,” Trump began. “It’s what I said. I think it’s different than, maybe, your interpretation. I think we’re going to do very well with North Korea over a period of time. I’m in no rush, the sanctions are on, we got our hostages back, our remains are coming back, you saw the beautiful ceremony in Hawaii with Mike Pence, we’re getting our remains back.”

Trump then discussed the “very nice letter” he received from Kim this week, and then marveled at the way Kim’s family has maintained power over the country for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, they’ve been there a long time,” he said. “The grandfather, the father, the son, and they’ve been there for a long time, and nobody’s done anything, except me.”

Watch the video below.