WATCH: Trump babbles nonsensically when asked why he said he’d stop spying on Kim Jong-un
President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a strange and nonsensical response when he was asked why he said earlier this week that the CIA under his watch would no longer recruit Kim Jong-un’s family members to work as spies.
During an angry rant in front of reporters on Tuesday, the president seemed apologetic about reports that the CIA had used Kim’s half-brother as a spy on the regime.
“I saw the information about the CIA with respect to his… half-brother and I would tell him that would not happen under my auspice, that’s for sure,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t let that happen under my auspices.”
When asked about this statement, the president seemed to deny making it, then admitted he said it but then claimed he was being misinterpreted.
“No, it’s not what I meant,” Trump began. “It’s what I said. I think it’s different than, maybe, your interpretation. I think we’re going to do very well with North Korea over a period of time. I’m in no rush, the sanctions are on, we got our hostages back, our remains are coming back, you saw the beautiful ceremony in Hawaii with Mike Pence, we’re getting our remains back.”
Trump then discussed the “very nice letter” he received from Kim this week, and then marveled at the way Kim’s family has maintained power over the country for decades.
“You know, they’ve been there a long time,” he said. “The grandfather, the father, the son, and they’ve been there for a long time, and nobody’s done anything, except me.”
Trump’s federal budget deficit skyrocketed to $207.8 billion in the month of May
On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that the US budget deficit hit a new high.
"The gap between the amount the government takes in and spends came in at $207.8 billion last month, and the Treasury Department said Wednesday, nearly 42% higher than a year earlier. The increase happened in part because of June 1 falling on a Saturday, a non-business day, meaning some benefit payments were made earlier than usual," the report said.
‘Death to gays’ pastors to hold ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference to coincide with Pulse massacre anniversary
Steven Anderson, a far right wing pastor known for calling for the death of gay people will be one of several religious extremists holding a "Make America Straight Again" conference in Orlando on Friday.
Today marks the third anniversary of the Pulse massacre, where 49 people, mostly LGBTQ people of color, were gunned down in what has been called the largest hate crime in U.S. history. Many are expected to travel to Orlando this week, to commemorate the horrific attack and mourn the tragic loss of life.
‘Lazy, stupid and dangerous’: Ex-Republican explains how much he regrets enabling Trump’s right-wing populism
Sometimes, it’s only when you’re on the outside looking in that you can perceive the real truth of a situation.
This appears to be the case for Max Boot, a conservative pundit who has become disillusioned with the right wing and the Republican Party since the rise of President Donald Trump. Boot has already publicly announced that he was wrong for supporting the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and he left the GOP in disgust at its current state. And in a new column for the Washington Post this week, he expressed more regret about his past in the conservative movement — in particular, his engagement in the anti-intellectual rhetoric common on the right.