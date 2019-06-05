Quantcast
‘Whiny little baby’ Trump mocked for blaming his poor approval ratings on ‘corrupt media’

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump made excuses for his consistently poor approval ratings, as he readied to depart from a state visit to the United Kingdom.

Trump still has never cracked 50 percent approval rating, and he currently sits underwater in every major poll — with an average of 43.7 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval, according to Real Clear Politics.

The president, however, insists it’s not his fault.

“If the totally Corrupt Media was less corrupt,” he griped, “I would be up by 15 points in the polls based on our tremendous success with the economy, maybe Best Ever! If the Corrupt Media was actually fair, I would be up by 25 points. Nevertheless, despite the Fake News, we’re doing great!”

Other social media users explained why they hated him.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
