‘Whiny little baby’ Trump mocked for blaming his poor approval ratings on ‘corrupt media’

President Donald Trump made excuses for his consistently poor approval ratings, as he readied to depart from a state visit to the United Kingdom.

Trump still has never cracked 50 percent approval rating, and he currently sits underwater in every major poll — with an average of 43.7 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval, according to Real Clear Politics.

The president, however, insists it’s not his fault.

“If the totally Corrupt Media was less corrupt,” he griped, “I would be up by 15 points in the polls based on our tremendous success with the economy, maybe Best Ever! If the Corrupt Media was actually fair, I would be up by 25 points. Nevertheless, despite the Fake News, we’re doing great!”

If the totally Corrupt Media was less corrupt, I would be up by 15 points in the polls based on our tremendous success with the economy, maybe Best Ever! If the Corrupt Media was actually fair, I would be up by 25 points. Nevertheless, despite the Fake News, we’re doing great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

Other social media users explained why they hated him.

It’s the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Glad to see your priorities. #DDay75 — Andy Wheatley (@Andy_Wheatley) June 5, 2019

Give it a rest. It's D day today and we're commemorating that. Show a little dignity and decorum for 24 hours. You're the 72 year old leader of the free world not a hysterical teenager bitching about how unfair everything is. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 5, 2019

You’re just saying random numbers. — Roger (@RoJoHen) June 5, 2019

Wow, 15 points, 25 points. I just can't wait for the wholly accurate Donald Trump predictive polling company to finally be announced. 😂 — 27starlord (@27starlord) June 5, 2019

but your impeachment ratings are way up good job buddy 👍🏼 — LionKingLee (@LionKingLee) June 5, 2019

Toddler in Chief. — Christine Kennedy (@uws89) June 5, 2019

Approval rating is based on more than just the economy. It doesn't matter how good the job numbers look if you're still an execrable human being. — Dr. Mindermast (@DrMindermast) June 5, 2019

So it’s a bit like the huge crowds that welcomed you in #London ? The only crowds were those demonstrating against you. — Roger Phillips (@ToastmasterSUSX) June 5, 2019

Maybe try some politics of inclusion not constant division. Just a thought. — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) June 5, 2019

Can you go one single day without whining? Just one day would be nice. Some of us need a break. — Darrin Bell (@DarrinBellArt) June 5, 2019

Trump response to the 75th D-Day anniversary today… ⚪️ Condemn war.

⚪️ Sympathize with veterans.

🔘 Fight the media. — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) June 5, 2019

If only the media did not report on things I did and said… — Tom (@TomSurv) June 5, 2019